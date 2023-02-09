Sometimes students just need a warm meal from a family-owned restaurant. Luckily, I have found the perfect place in downtown Morgantown.
Welcome to Von Blaze, located right in the heart of downtown at 1 Wall St., which is perpendicular to High Street. This stylish sandwich shop, which opened in 2021, offers lunch and dinner during various hours Wednesday through Sunday.
Von Blaze is known locally for its homemade sandwiches, local craft beers and self-proclaimed “sophisticated drunk food.” They pride themselves in their modern touch to classic menu items.
I made my trip to Von Blaze last Wednesday around 6 p.m. I was surprised to see that there are only eight tables in the restaurant and a bar area. Luckily, the restaurant was not too busy, so I did not have to wait for a table.
With so many great options on the menu, choosing a meal was quite a dilemma. After much deliberation, I decided to go with the Von Blaze burger, given their reputation with sandwiches.
The Von Blaze burger comes with a smashed Angus patty, braised short rib, Cooper’s sharp white American, crispy onions, horseradish aioli and bordelaise sauce on a brioche bun.
While I waited for my food, I took in the lovely architecture of the restaurant, which has a trendy theme of wood with red accents.
The building was renovated just before the restaurant moved in. I enjoyed the plants, which made the environment feel much more like home.
I only had to wait for about 10 to 15 minutes for my burger, which was another green flag of the restaurant. This burger was absolutely massive, and I would highly recommend cutting it in half before digging in.
I have never had a burger before with both ribs and patty meat, but I am glad to say now that I have because it was delicious. Both portions of meat were oozing with the juiciest flavors, and the onions added just the right amount of crunch to the sandwich. The bordelaise sauce was a perfect addition to the braised short rib.
This burger fed me happily for two meals, and for 13 dollars, I was more than satisfied with that value. I am looking forward to bringing all of my friends down to Von Blaze to help me tackle the rest of the menu, because if these items are as good as the Von Blaze burger, everyone needs to give Von Blaze a try.