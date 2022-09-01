If you’re unlucky enough to have an early morning class, you probably know the feeling of rushing out the door, just in time to start your commute.
On days like this, there is a good chance that you skipped breakfast, so when you finally get out of class, you are in need of one thing only: a good bagel.
Luckily, if you are downtown, there are options.
With the opening of Reynolds Hall, you can now stop right on campus and treat yourself to Einstein Bros. Bagels. A short walk away, bagels are also available at The Grind, Zeke's Breakfast & Bakes and The Blue Moose Cafe.
But which is the best bagel downtown? It's a close call.
As a self-proclaimed bagel expert, I approach every new bagel place with a level of skepticism. There is nothing I hate more than being handed an uncut, cold bagel to saw through with a plastic knife.
When I tried Einsteins, I kept it basic and ordered an everything bagel with cream cheese.
But Einstein Bros. Bagels was a pleasant surprise. Even though they were busy, my bagel came cut and toasted with the cream cheese already spread.
The bagel had just the right level of crunch on the outside without being too tough on the inside. While I would’ve preferred a bit more salt on the outside and a bit more cream cheese in the center, I was satisfied.
Einstein’s most-worthy opponent? I’d give the title to Zeke’s Breakfast & Bakes on High Street.
The bagel selection at Zeke’s prioritizes quality rather than quantity. I ordered an oregano bagel with cream cheese.
The bagel came warm, neatly sliced and perfectly crispy on the outside. The flavor was strong without being overpowering. Pieces of tomato baked into the bread brought the bagel to the next level, worthy of the best bagel in downtown Morgantown.