Have you ever been stuck between going out for wings or Mexican, wishing you could have both? If that’s the case, fret no longer.
Welcome to Wings Olé, which has not one but three locations in and around the Morgantown area for your dining pleasure. The specialty Mexican restaurant is best known for its homemade wings.
I visited the location at 1125 University Ave, right next to the bridge that leads to Westover. There is one other location in Morgantown on Chestnut Street, and one is down in Fairmont.
While the closest Wings Olé to campus may seem like a far walk, it only takes about 15 minute from WVU’s downtown campus, making it easily accessible for students. One efficient way to go is by the PRT, heading towards Walnut street and walking from there.
I took my friends with me on Monday evening, so as expected, there was not a large crowd inside. We were especially thankful for this, as we were eager to eat dinner.
Despite its physical location in town, my first impression of Wings Olé was that it has one of my favorite restaurant designs I have seen in Morgantown. With its exterior modeled after a traditional Mexican style home, what caught my eye were the sections of cut out bricks along the plain white walls.
As I walked inside I was entranced by the plants lining the ceiling and the walls, which was a huge green flag in my book. With the walls painted muted yellow, the plants and decorations filled the spaces with pops of color, leading to an instant feeling of relaxation for me.
After we took some time to review the menus hung along the wall, we came to the agreement that we needed to try a little Mexican and a little chicken to get the full experience. We ordered a chicken quesadilla, chips and salsa, buffalo-style wings and their original-sauce wings under the regular wings section.
For the wings, you can order them as a single size, a double or a bucket depending on your appetite. For reference, the single size comes with 12 wings for $14. With two single size orders along with the quesadilla and chips, my four friends and I were able to adequately be full after our meal as well as pleasantly surprised.
For as large as our combined orders were, we only had to wait around 10 minutes for all the items to come out. We decided to try the wings first, since they are what we were most excited for.
The original sauce was a very sweet flavor, with a slight yet noticeable spice to it that I very much enjoyed. The buffalo was much spicier, leaving a lasting sweet burn in your mouth. While I do not normally enjoy spicier sauces, I could see myself going back to Wings Olé for more.
The chicken itself was juicy and fried just right, along with being a bit stringy in some pieces. The salsa was spicy and chunky, as opposed to many restaurants around here having a creamier salsa. Finally, the chicken quesadilla was delicious; we especially liked how the quesadilla itself was not greasy, making it feel healthier than others.
Overall, our trip was a great success, and we plan on continuing this tradition whenever we are in the mood for good wings, great Mexican food and an escape from the hustle and bustle of Morgantown.