A new culinary experience came to campus this month through a partnership between WVU Dining Services and celebrity chef Aarón Sánchez.

Adobo Cantina, first announced in November, is now open to students at Cafe Evansdale inside Lyon Tower and features a variety of Mexican cuisine.

The new dining station is just a PRT ride away for those living downtown and is open seven days a week during normal dining hall hours.

This is wonderful news for students with meal plans, as the food comes at no extra cost other than a meal swipe.

If you don't have a plan, don't sweat. Individual dinners can be purchased for $13.82.

I paid a visit to Adobo Cantina two days after its grand opening. Many students were lined up on both sides of the station, eager to taste new Mexican meals.

Even though the lines were so long, it only took me about 10 minutes to get my food.

There are two lines at Adobo Cantina, on the station’s left and right. This is convenient and efficient for getting students in and out as quickly as possible.

Another great feature of this new dining station is the rotating menu, which changes every few days. One day they may have pork, while the next they may have beef.

When it was my turn to order, my options were beef brisket with jalapeno marinade, chicken, poblano rice and black beans, in either tortilla soft shells or a tortilla bowl. I decided to get two tortillas with chicken and rice.

After I got my food, which the chefs plate for you, I moved over to the next station where they have a variety of toppings like cilantro, onions and pico de gallo. I decided on the pico.

This was the most excited I've ever been to try a meal from the dining hall, and I was not disappointed.

The chicken was cooked and spiced perfectly, the rice had just a tinge of spice and the pico was the perfect addition. I have never been a huge chicken taco fan, but this may have changed my mind.

Chicken is one of my new favorites.

The only downside for me was the size of the soft shells, which were rather small compared to what I have seen at other locations.However, you can always get two or three tacos, or go back for seconds.

Other than that, I would say this is the best meal I have received from a campus dining experience.

I will be making the trip over to Towers much more often to enjoy this new dining experience, and I encourage anyone who is a fan of Mexican food to make the trek.