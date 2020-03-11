Hey, thanks for reading!
For those of you who don’t know me, my name is Jared Serre, and I’m a sophomore journalism student here at WVU. I currently serve as the Daily Athenaeum’s sports editor, but come next academic year, I’ll be taking the reins as editor-in-chief.
I’m really looking forward to the opportunity to lead this newsroom. There are plenty of driven, impassioned and talented people here, and I look forward to working with them to continue to inform and entertain our readers.
Our readers will continue to remain a priority. As a news publication, we do everything for them. It is our job at the Daily Athenaeum to serve as a voice on campus and to inform readers about what is going on in the community — good and bad. The people deserve to know.
Heading into next year — and into the near future — it is my goal to continue to do that.
As a publication, I strongly believe that we are in a good spot right now. Yet, there is always room to evolve, and I hope that we continue to change for the better. We, as a people, are an ever-changing society. The Daily Athenaeum needs to be an ever-changing publication.
I would like to prioritize our development of alternative storytelling. Our newsroom is full of intelligent and creative people. Limiting them to a specific way of conveying information is doing them and you a disservice.
I’d also like us to pursue deeper stories, looking at topics that don’t give you answers on the surface. There are things on and around campus that are waiting to be dug up, so let’s grab some shovels.
We are here for you, the readers. If you have suggestions, feel free to reach out to us! We’re always eager to listen.
A college campus without a student newspaper is a college campus that is breeding corruption and injustice. Without the Daily Athenaeum, there would be a gaping hole on our campus. I am thankful for this opportunity to lead our newsroom next year, and I am encouraged that we will continue to efficiently serve our readers and the people of this campus.
Thank you for your continued support of student journalism.