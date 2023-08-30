Questions, discussions and debates, both locally and on national higher education platforms, are laser focused on West Virginia and its flagship university in Morgantown. While many would choose to identify any outside factors that may stick, the hard questions that deserve our attention surround the ultimate failure of the central administration to successfully maneuver our flagship institution toward its very best future. The leadership of West Virginia University (WVU) — whether good, bad or indifferent — directly impacts the success or failure of every facet of the institution.
Assuming that bad leadership has been at the crux of the problems over the last decade and a half begs the question: What does bad leadership in higher education mean, and what typically happens when bad leaders are allowed to flourish? The relationships between “good/bad” and “leadership” are, it turns out, in the 21st century, quantifiable and qualifiable. If one assumes that data drives success, then WVU, our flagship university, has been subject to sustained bad leadership since 2009, when significant undercurrents of change were beginning to gain steam. The data is factual, scientific and incredibly useful, yet without oversight and checks and balances in place at the highest level, current and future decision making will remain quid pro quo.
In 2008, recruiting at WVU was on track to help the institution reach its future projected goal of President E. Gordon Gee’s 40,000 students, and it was an exciting time. Starting in 2009, inept leadership set up shop and began to infiltrate the University.
Good leaders hire people who are smarter than they, who can bring something positive to the table. Bad leaders do the opposite; they surround themselves with people who are unable or unwilling to challenge or add anything constructive to the conversation. WVU faculty and staff watched in disbelief, but too many did not speak up, as these leaders brought in more inept leaders. The undercurrents of bad leadership swelled as these leaders consistently handpicked others who were equally unqualified to lead, trumping highly qualified leadership teams already in place and jeopardizing proven, successful programs. Over the past decade and a half, these rolling changes from good to bad leadership institutionalized sweeping changes that have negatively impacted WVU’s retention and graduation rates and decimated its academic programs while swelling its administrative budget and pushing out the very people and programs that were showing measurable success in recruitment, retention and graduation rates.
The consequences of all this, over time, are the outrageous, incomprehensible eliminations in programming that are finally becoming clear to everyone. These changes did not begin with the recently publicized cuts, but a lack of action on the part of the University community to stem the tide has allowed them to reach this absurd level.
Clearly, this pattern of bad leadership negatively impacts the whole to an extraordinarily greater degree than the whole negatively impacts the consequences of or contributed to the bad leadership.
Local member of the West Virginia House of Delegates Evan Hansen recently reminded us that “it’s important to recognize that those final decisions are going to be judgment calls made by administrators” and that “the final results [of the program cuts] are not going to pop out of spreadsheets; those are going to be judgment calls.” Judgement Calls. Not facts; not data-driven decisions, but instead, judgment calls by the very leadership team that put our land-grant university at risk.
A moratorium, directed by the WVU Board of Governors, would allow time for an independent, comprehensive review of the State of the University with full transparency. Only then should any sweeping changes in curriculum, programming, course offerings and degrees conferred be considered.
WVU can and should still be on its way towards Gee's original goal of 40,000 students with a laser focus on recruitment, retention and graduation. Because of ineptitude at the highest level of the University, the fox is already in the henhouse, so to speak. Only multiple calls for action, including a possible vote of no confidence by the faculty toward its leaders will reverse this destructive course WVU now finds itself on.