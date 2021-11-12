Editor's note: The letter below is a submitted letter and does not reflect the editorial stance of the Daily Athenaeum. Interested in submitting a letter? Fill out our form.
Over the course of the past week, WVU President E. Gordon Gee has come under attack for his association with the University of Austin.
Despite Gee’s assertion that his role is merely that of an experienced academic professional advising the university on how to implement much-needed educational reform, calls for his resignation and firing came swiftly from certain students and faculty.
This ridicule is unwarranted and a betrayal to the commitment President Gee has and continues to show to the WVU community.
Any student on campus knows what the bowtie signifies here. It is the quirky symbol of our beloved president who frequents our clubs, block parties, and organizations.
It is the attire of a man who travels hundreds of miles across the Mountain State to endorse our land-grant university every year. In his time as president, which includes his first term from 1981-85, he has bolstered an unprecedented growth in WVU’s national and regional prestige.
He continues to support our university in pushes for increased inclusion, innovation, and involvement as one of the most energetic university presidents in the country. Yet he is accused of abandoning his responsibilities and shirking his duty to this community.
In any position of leadership, there is always room to work with and contribute to the larger academic community. Adding one’s expertise in the field of university leadership to a budding institution that seeks only to solve some of the most glaring issues with our higher education system should be celebrated. We should be proud that ideas from West Virginia’s flagship institution are contributing to innovation in academia across the country.
The criticisms of Gee’s bold move are full of rhetoric that act only to prove that even the most popular leaders of our higher education system are not immune from the suppression of free thought, and that the need for institutions like the University of Austin are more apparent than ever.
Ryan Maiden is a senior international studies student at WVU.