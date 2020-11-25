This submission is co-sponsored by WVU students Ashley Stephens, Peyton Keener, Brooke Ashby, Tyler Redding and Paraag Gupta.
I work for WVU’s COVID Command Center as a Graduate Assistant this academic year. To date, I’ve worked with the contact tracing team, helped maintain WVU COVID-19 case records, and distributed disinfectant kits to dorms for when their students test positive and have to quarantine. Most recently and for the past couple of months, I’ve worked nights at Arnold Hall. In many ways, my duties are similar to those of an RA. While I don’t live on-site, I check students in, regularly roam the halls, and respond to help calls from students.
It’s come to my and others’ attention that student perceptions of Arnold vary widely—the other day, I heard someone say they thought it was an insane asylum, and while I did laugh, that couldn’t be farther from the truth.
If you test positive for COVID-19, you receive a call from our team and are given the option to isolate at home or at the dorm. If you choose the dorm, you’re given transportation to Arnold as soon as possible. From there, myself or another staff member will let you in, give you a key to your room, and you’re free to use a dorm luggage cart to take your stuff upstairs. We try to maintain as much space between us and you as possible, but we are more than willing to help if necessary.
The rooms used to be apartments, so they have kitchenettes with a mini fridge and microwave, two beds, a television, a dresser or two, a desk or two, a closet, and a shower and bathroom. Laundry on the floors is free, meals are delivered multiple times a day, snacks and drinks are available on every floor 24/7, and rooms are heated by radiators and cooled by window air conditioning units. You’re even allowed to, as long as you keep below a limit of about 4-5 people, visit other students’ rooms to socialize. Students are allowed to spend some time outside under supervision from Arnold staff, and I’ve even seen students run up and down the stairwells for exercise during my community walks. The food isn’t amazing but it’s honestly pretty decent, and it’s free. If you don’t like it though, you’re always allowed to have care packages, DoorDash, and GrubHub delivered whenever you want.
All things considered, it’s a pretty good deal. I mean, you get housing for your isolation time frame along with free meals, cable TV, and internet. The process definitely had some kinks at the beginning of the semester because we were figuring out how to do things along with everyone else, but now it runs pretty efficiently.
Don’t get me wrong, I know no one likes to quarantine, and by no means would I call it fun. But if you’re going to be isolated because you have a potentially deadly disease, it’s a nice arrangement.
Now, I write this letter out of concern. When I started working in Arnold in late September, we had about 70 students isolating there. As of Thursday, 11/19, we only had 13 students in Arnold despite increasing case numbers in West Virginia and across the US.
I tentatively attribute this, at least in part, to misinformation and unwarranted negative perceptions of the dorm. Students don’t want to quarantine here anymore and would rather go home, risking spreading COVID-19 to family members and their communities. On 9/23/2020, the DA published its daily issue with the massive headline “It was prison”, sensationalizing the state of affairs in a way that I, at the time, felt was dramatic. Now, I worry it might have been dangerously irresponsible.
Sometimes, my coworkers and I step outside on the front step for a break. During those breaks since the article was published, we’ve been called Communists and fascists and been cursed at by passing cars and students, once or twice viciously. However, I’m less concerned about those instances themselves than I am that the anger directed at us reflects a widespread resentment toward and distrust of WVU’s quarantine system.
Like I said, being isolated at Arnold isn’t fun, but it’s not a prison. If you’re isolating, it’s because you’re infected with a virus involved in 250,000 American deaths at a time when the US just set a daily record of 185,000 new cases. If students keep going home when they’re informed of their diagnosis rather than isolating here, it only risks further spread.
As it stands, there’s not much we can do. The Fall semester on campus is effectively over, with Friday having been the last day of in-person classes. I’m leaving Morgantown for a hiking trip, so I’m not going to ask you to do anything I’m not doing. Nonetheless, I beg you to be safe if you’re going home, and to keep in mind that the CDC largely recommends not to. Minimize your contact with others, get tested preemptively, and continue to wear a mask.
A small group of students and I intend to work with WVU administration and Housing & Residence Life to combat COVID-19-related misinformation leading into the Spring semester and promote awareness of mental health resources for quarantined students. If you’re a student reading this, I ask you to please do your part where possible. In the face of misinformation, speak up! It’s easy, and it’s not an exaggeration to say it could help save some lives.
David Laub is a 1st year graduate student studying secondary English education and works for the WVU COVID-19 Command Center. Ashley Stephens is a 2nd year law student. Peyton Keener is a 1st year graduate student studying accountancy and works for the WVU COVID-19 Command Center. Brooke Ashby is a senior studying communication sciences and disorders. Tyler Redding is a 1st year graduate student studying higher education administration. Paraag Gupta is a 3rd year medical student.