I am writing today as a proud, yet concerned—no, outraged—alumnus of West Virginia University.
At the meeting of the WVU Board of Governors last month, the Office of the Provost shared the Program Portfolio Review Recommendations. This process reviewed academic programs across the University as part of President E. Gordon Gee’s December 2020 charge to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic “smarter and stronger” than before.
As a result of this review, the Office of the Provost has decided to discontinue fifteen programs and majors (nearly all of which are arts and humanities programs), including the consolidation of various BFA and MFA programs into single programs. Especially disconcerting is the University’s decision to discontinue the BA program in Religious Studies.
Conversely, the review has designated thirty programs as “Current Programs of Opportunity,” a list which does not include a single arts or humanities program. The results of this review and the contents of these lists smack of the anti-humanistic discourse and corporate mentality that has besieged American academia and offer a troubling glimpse of a university without arts and letters.
I implore WVU to reconsider the role of the arts and humanities in university life and to revisit these decisions, which risk playing directly into the hands of conservative anti-intellectualism and undercut the University’s mission.
My experiences as a student in religious studies and history at WVU from 2009-2013 were life-changing. You may think this is an exaggeration, but it isn’t.
In the courses I took as part of these programs, I found myself exposed to worlds far broader than I ever imagined possible as a young working-class first-generation student from rural WV. These courses and the passionate faculty who taught them helped me to see the world anew and to consider humanity’s place in it in exciting and sometimes terrifying ways.
At a broader level, I developed critical thinking skills that have proven invaluable in my post-WVU career as a historian and as an engaged citizen. Humanities disciplines like these encourage students to think deeply and empathetically about the human condition and people’s diverse experiences across space and time; they are the cornerstone of learning and practicing equity, diversity and inclusion.
These elements of a religious studies and humanities education are not quantitative, but the COVID-19 pandemic and its far-reaching consequences have shown us that our society needs to develop those critical thinking, deep engagement, and empathy skills now perhaps more than ever.
The arts and humanities also teach us that rhetoric matters; the words we say or don’t and the decisions we make—no matter how innocuous they may seem—are never apolitical.
Discontinuing the BA program in religious studies, even if its faculty continues to offer religious studies courses, states loudly and clearly that the university’s administration does not believe the formal study of the world’s many complex religious traditions belongs in the university curriculum.
Employment outcomes are not the only appropriate metric by which to measure a program’s value and efficacy. There may not be a directly corresponding career at the end of a religious studies major, but a degree in religious studies nonetheless provides students with the global and historical context and the capacity for reasoning necessary to be actively engaged in our contemporary global and globalizing society.
At a time when conservative political candidates proclaim that academia is the enemy, university administrators must stand for the values of academic freedom and intellectual inquiry that are the hallmark of university life.
We must mount a stalwart defense of academic programs and the varieties of inquiry they promote in the face of pressure to downsize. Now is not a time to discontinue academic programs in service of quantitative measures of “success” such as job placement or enrollment numbers.
Rather, let us invest in the future of all programs that help ground WVU as an excellent example of what a university should be, a place to grow and learn.
I sincerely hope that WVU will recognize the intrinsic value an education in the humanities can have and reconsider your decision to discontinue the BA program in Religious Studies.
Land grant universities are not—nor should they be—simply trade schools; they cannot achieve their full mission as laid out in the US Code when they begin to erase the arts and humanities. The people of WV need access to robust and rigorous learning in the humanities now more than ever before.
Please, do not deprive them of those same life-changing opportunities I enjoyed a decade ago.
Carl “CJ” Rice is a doctoral candidate in the combined program in history and classics at Yale University. CJ graduated from West Virginia University in 2013 with bachelor’s degrees in history and religious studies before completing a master’s degree in history at North Carolina State University in 2016.