Los Mariachis
1137 Van Voorhis Rd, Morgantown, WV 26505, United States
(304) 598-3715
Takeout, Good for Kids, Outdoor Dining, Lot Parking Lunch Specials, Full Bar, Casual Ambiance
Los Mariachis is a Morgantown favorite for phenomenal Mexican cuisine and a wide variety of alcoholic drinks. The restaurant is mostly known for their margarita towers and pitchers. This place is packed no matter the time of day or day of the week. This is the best place to go for a birthday or any other special occasion. Workers come out yelling, singing and even shaking maracas to celebrate.
The menu is huge and offers a wide variety of foods—anything as authentic as carne asada to Americanized as chicken wings. The main downside I would note is that their service is slow, and the food often takes a while. Their employees are great at their job, just not as attentive or quick as some other restaurants. Yet, in this environment and with their endless chips and salsa, the slower service is not something you even come to notice. After all, good things come to those who wait. The salsa is an ideal mix of sweet and spicy.
Most importantly, the food is spectacular. I have never had a bad meal at Los Mariachis. I always order their queso alongside the salsa. This combination takes the tortilla chips to a new level. They always serve the queso steaming. The queso is the perfect consistency, which is thick enough to stick to the chip but not too thick as to destroy the chip.
I did not order the guacamole separately this time I visited, but I have had it before and it was mediocre. Definitely not as memorable as Chipotle's famous guacamole. I think it is because it might not be homemade. I have been to this place countless times from birthdays to take out. I always order the same thing: the massive fajita burrito. This footlong burrito is a monster, and it is stuffed from end to end. The fajita burrito has it all: veggies, chicken or beef, rice, guacamole, red sauce, and queso. For the first time, I finished the whole burrito even though it could have definitely been enough to feed two. The burrito although is filled with so many things, everything has a different taste and seasoning which is what makes it unforgettable.
The almost 12-inch burrito was 15 dollars, which is expensive. I could argue this was worth it but this could be an expensive dinner if you were to go with a couple of people. For myself alone, my dinner was around 20 dollars. For a college student on a tight budget, this is a place to go for a special occasion. Even though it is expensive, this place is amazing and the food is even better. There are two locations: this one on Van Voorhis Road and at the University Town Center.