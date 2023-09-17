Meet Luke Blain:
My name is Luke Blain, and I am the executive sports editor at The Daily Athenaeum. I am a junior, and I study sports and adventure media.
I got my start at The DA in my freshman year on the news/culture staff and eventually moved over to sports writing. First, I covered tennis, and in spring 2023, I was promoted to co-sports editor.
I realized my passion for sports media during my time as a student at Point Pleasant Jr./Sr. High School when I joined the school’s broadcasting program, Point Pleasant Live. During my time there, I commentated on football for three years and boy’s basketball for five, starting in the eighth grade.
Until arriving at WVU, I never had much of a vision for myself in print media. Now, writing and editing for The DA has become one of my favorite parts of being a student.
I am grateful that I have the opportunity to serve as executive sports editor and also be a founding host of the "Mountaineer Sports Insider" podcast.
Meet Tannor Lambert:
My name is Tannor Lambert, and I am the Sports Director for WWVU-FM U92 The Moose. I am also a junior majoring in journalism.
About the podcast:
The "Mountaineer Sports Insider" podcast began last January as a joint venture between WWVU-FM U92 The Moose and The DA.
The show is on almost all podcast platforms and drops on Fridays during the middle of the day. We discuss the current and the upcoming weeks surrounding WVU sports.
The hosts also conduct interviews with prominent WVU sports figures from time to time. Some of the previous guests on the show include WVU Head Tennis Coach Miha Lisac, WVU women's basketball Head Coach Mark Kellogg and the Vice President and Director of Athletics at WVU Wren Baker.
The show is not only listened to locally, but also world-wide. Listeners have subscribed from Panama and the Czech Republic as well as Antigua and Barbuda. With over 25 episodes up to this point and hundreds of downloads, the groundwork has just been laid for MSI.
The goal is to continue to grow it within Student Media, have more guests and develop a growing listenership. We have enjoyed being the founding members of MSI and are excited to continue on the journey wherever it goes.