Mike Flanagan has returned after his traumatizing masterpiece “The Haunting of Hill House” and less frightening, but more atmospherically chilly, “Bly Manor” with a new limited horror series that seeks to leave scars before the Halloween season even begins.
“Midnight Mass” takes place on Crockett’s Island, a struggling fishing community that is devoutly religious and whose priest, Monsignor Pruitt, fell ill while away on a trip. The series follows two leads: Father Paul (a truly astounding Hamish Linklater, commanding every scene he has with grace and menace) who was sent as a temporary fill-in for Pruitt, and Riley Flynn, a former island resident who has returned from his four year prison sentence after killing a woman in a drunk driving accident.
Their simultaneous arrivals feel destined, especially as the town begins to experience so-called “miracles” whose unexpected origins give faith to some and skepticism to others in the diverse cast, but unsettle the audience in our expectation for things to fall apart.
Unlike Flanagan’s past projects, “Midnight Mass” is far from subtle in its reveals. The first few episodes aren’t afraid to take their time setting the stage, introducing us to the complex web of relationships weaved through the inhabitants' close proximity and isolated faith, which linger ominously.
However, its themes of misguided belief and the temptation to write off responsibility are tight-knit in the long-winded monologues that make up the series’ runtime.
For some, these heavy-handed speeches will dip too far into melodrama, and at times they hurt the pacing of a show that thrives on delaying the disastrous-like vomit forming in your stomach and climbing your throat, but I found the ramblings, more often than not, gripping for how they display the characters’ incessant need to find peace in the unexplainable.
Obtrusive Bev Keane (a convincing Samantha Sloyan) buries her egotistical desire for control within an appearance of extreme piety, speaking more in bible verses than her own constructed thoughts.
New sheriff (Rahul Kohli) carries himself within the dignity of his position to mask the pain caused by a lifetime of enduring distrust as a result of his race. Much of Crockett Island’s populace are interesting to follow and Flanagan brings out the most out of his wonderful cast.
The horror, much like the themes, is more abrasive than both “Hauntings”, replacing shadowy mystery for grotesque, brutal gore. “The blood of Christ” is plentifully spilled, though it rarely is as effective as the unseen. Still, the lingering questions left in the wake of the body count find surprising ways to scare.
Between the high death toll and constant philosophical musings the island’s occupants find themselves caught up in, it can be hard to separate the individuals from their larger narrative. They feel like a means to an end rather than an end in and of themselves, but that stripping of individualism is precisely the terror Flanagan goes all out to explore.
What does religion leave left of you when you allow yourself to be fully consumed by it?
And as the people of Crockett’s are constantly reminded, like a desperate warning and uninterpretable comfort, “Remember you are dust and to dust you will return.”