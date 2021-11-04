Acclaimed director Denise Villeneuve has always had a handle on large spectacles. Whether you look towards his neon-soaked masterpiece “Blade Runner 2049” or his meditative alien flick “Arrival,” Villeneuve displays his worlds in all their ambitious beauty, without a fearful impulse to hide a single detail.
Even “Enemy”,one his smaller scale films, features a haunting shot of a Godzilla-sized spider silently tiptoeing between skyscrapers in Toronto. And in terms of the grandiose, there isn’t much more visually awe-inspiring in his catalog than “Dune”.
Gargantuan sandworms dictate movement patterns, spaceships rip and roar like asteroids, characters speak in jargon you have to squint to keep up with, and all of it is so enveloping because of this inclination to show it all. On a technical level, “Dune” is a feast that never stops feeding the senses.
However, that leaves the question of whether the story can match up to that scale and this is where the film gets more complicated.
Timothee Chalamet plays Paul, the heir to his father Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isacc). Paul possesses a supernatural gift referred to as “The Voice” taught to him by his mother Lady Jessica Atriedes (Rebecca Ferguson), and is seen as a messiah by the inhabitants of Arrakis, a harsh desert planet the family has just moved to extract a precious resource called “spice.”
However, things aren’t as they seem as the Atriedes family and those who invited them have different plans in mind, and Paul continues to have visions of a future that frightens him.
“Dune” asks a lot of the audience in terms of digesting large amounts of exposition in a dense setting and simultaneously not a lot happens in the 155 minute runtime. So much of the story is spent setting up for the future that it’s difficult to decipher how much is actually working on its own merits.
The cast is certainly game with many of the supporting players giving stellar performances, (Jason Mamoa and Stellan Skarsgård among the best) but I didn’t feel the emotional connection I wanted with any of them, and that’s my biggest concern with the idea of a part two.
All of Villeneuve’s previous films have felt just as rich in human feelings as they did in towering visuals, and it’s not missing in his latest out of lack of care but because part one feels like just the beginning of a much larger arch.
Most of the meandering that engrosses you in the atmosphere also glosses over the character development that would make the stakes feel just as large, and I hope that the establishment of the world proves a worthy sacrifice.
Only time will tell whether his vision will arrive somewhere as satisfying as his other films but a blockbuster this bold doesn’t come around enough, especially one this detailed, and the craft on display is more than enough to ensure I’ll be returning to find out.