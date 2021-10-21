What makes John Carpenter’s 1978 “Halloween” the classic that it is? It’s a question I asked in 2018 when director David Gordon Green brought the iconic murderer back for the 11th film in the four decade franchise and it’s the same question I ask now with “Halloween Kills”. The answer: tension, suspense, atmosphere.
These three key ingredients have been missing from Green’s vision of Michael Myers (sometimes referred to as The Shape), and as a result, fails on the genre’s fundamental promise—it simply isn’t scary.
Plenty of people die in the sluggish 105 minutes, mostly used to waste screen time and showcase Myers’ unforgiving menace, but it all amounts to little more than fan service when most of the cast has just as much personality dead as they do alive.
Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), the series’ ultimate heroine and one of the few compelling characters left, is sidelined to a hospital after surviving the events of the previous outing. In a simple plot, the rest of the Strode family and the common residents of the town band together and attempt to stop the evil that has haunted Haddonfield for 40 years.
What follows is a long string of set pieces where the kill count climbs and the film grabs at straws for anything meaningful to land. A confusing and underwritten statement on mob mentality surfaces in the second act and is dismantled by the smallest amount of common sense.
The humor which many found refreshing in the 2018 iteration comes across stale and unwarranted this time around. And as the film progresses to an underwhelming finale, it becomes harder to justify that this film had anything on its mind other than the money it would inevitably make.
The craft of the film itself is the only thing that will keep audiences partially out of boredom in the absence of a definable story. Michael Simmonds returns as director of photography and his shots bear a grittiness that help propel the film’s more visceral sequences.
The score is also effectively creepy, even if it does owe a lot to Carpenter’s original frameworks. The 80s-esque synth sounds against the abrasive guitars creates a chilling contrast.
Even in these brief moments where the technical bright spots link up with Myers’ silent brutality, the lack of tension stunts the movie’s ability to establish a fluid pace.
And the dialogue in between the bloodbath never finds the balance between cheesy and clever. This is particularly problematic when Strode’s short screen time is used for rambling monologues that devolve into nonsense.
“Halloween Kills” can’t escape the forgettable nature the middle movies in a trilogy tend to have because it never really attempts to. For die hard fans, watching Myers mow down unprepared victims will be enough to satisfy, but for the rest of us, we’ll be searching for something more substantial this Halloween season.