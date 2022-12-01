For a film that turned heads with its premise and marketing strategy leading to its release, “Smile” has received little attention since then. This is disappointing, as it is a creative story with an unsettling atmosphere as well as some impressively well-done jump scares.
In his feature film directorial debut, “Smile,” Parker Finn utilizes psychological horror to tell a story about trauma and how it not only affects an individual, but those around them as well.
The film stars Sosie Bacon as Dr. Rose Cotter, a therapist in a psychiatric ward that is visited by a patient who claims to see an entity that smiles at her and tells her she is going to die. The patient eventually goes into hysterics and kills herself in front of Cotter, all with an evil smile on her face.
From this point forward, we see Cotter deal with this entity through hallucinations and dream sequences. While the entity is passed through the trauma of seeing the host die by suicide (hence the patient killing herself in front of Cotter), it itself is a symbol of trauma, especially unresolved distress.
This aspect of the film was done very well, as it effectively demonstrates how damaging it can be for someone to try to forget about their trauma instead of processing it. It shows how the hurt not only wears down on the victim, but can also be passed onto others.
Even without the deeper messages, this premise is very chilling. The thought of being haunted, even toyed with, by a demon who seems to have no motivation is horrifying. The entity in this film has no motivation other than to make their victim as miserable as possible.
With that, it builds a stronger representation of emotional distress and anxiety. Trauma has no motivation. It simply makes life harder for people for nothing in return.
The film is well-done from a cinematic perspective. “Smile” utilizes many close-up shots that slowly close in on the subject, making the viewer feel isolated and suffocated. The camera is used as an effective mode of storytelling here, as it does more than simply show the audience what’s happening. The cinematography often serves as a reflection of the mental state of our main character as well.
The same goes for the score. There are times where the music slowly builds to foreshadow something, but also times where it comes out of nowhere and is very loud and startling. It compliments the film’s style very well with many, often sudden, changes of pace.
Of course, this film would not be the same without the phenomenal lead performance by Sosie Bacon. Her reactions feel genuine and she portrays a woman who is slowly losing hope and her sanity.
One aspect that the film could have improved on was pacing. There is a significant portion in the middle where it drags as our protagonist figures out how the demon is passed from person to person. Luckily, it does not last too long, but it does overstay its welcome to a certain extent.
The best type of horror is the kind that the viewers can relate to. This goes beyond being scared of something on the big screen, but being able to draw similarities between the evil we are watching and the evil we experience in our lives. While not a groundbreaking work by any means and predictable at times, “Smile” tells an effective story about trauma with unsettling imagery.
Overall, I would classify Parker Finn’s feature directorial debut a success. He finds a way to twist a smile into a dreadful image as well as a meaningful symbol in one of the quietly solid films of 2022.