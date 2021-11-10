Editor's note: The letter below is a submitted letter and does not reflect the editorial stance of the Daily Athenaeum. Interested in submitting a letter? Fill out our form.
Once again, the actions of WVU President Gordon Gee have caused great concern. I have tried to give him the benefit of the doubt because as humans we all make mistakes, but his most recent decisions are the final straw.
To spend your time on a “university” other than the one you are employed at is not what I, and many students, want or expect from their University President.
I am disgusted with the actions he has taken to disrespect the students and professors here at WVU and am disappointed in his “statement” attacking those critical of his decision.
If you do not agree with everything that this “University” stands behind, then why are you still there and putting your name in association with it?
Why would you help start a “university” that attacks the intelligence and drive of professors and students at a legitimate university where we strive to Go First?
It is intellectually dishonest and naive to think that we would separate your views from something you are actively working to create.
Additionally, to insinuate that people concerned about the fears of LGBTQ+ and BIPOC students are “a dog whistle” is utterly despicable and not becoming of a university president, especially here at West Virginia University.
You have previously shown your lack of concern for these and other groups of underrepresented students. This is just the latest iteration.
The priorities of this president are not consistent with our Mountaineer values, no matter what he tries to tell us.
President Gee, you cannot gaslight us into believing things that are blatantly not true and I believe that you have overstayed your tenure and welcome here at WVU.
Colton Nichols is a WVU junior from Charleston, West Virginia studying political science and communication studies.