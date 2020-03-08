WVU student largely celebrated St. Patrick's Day on Friday and Saturday night, since the actual holiday occurs over spring break.
Then comes Monday classes, when tired-looking students find energy only when finding opportunities to brag about how trashed they got the prior weekend. While such bragging isn't really unique to any Monday, it is especially loud following St. Patrick's Day.
And I just find it hard to care about how utterly, completely, absolutely blacked out you got this weekend. You shotgunned three beers? Ok. And then followed it with two White Claws. Ok. You followed it with five shots? Oof. None of these facts are ones I was particularly eager to know.