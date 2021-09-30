Homecoming 2021 is your chance to celebrate Mountaineer traditions and show your spirit during this year’s in-person events. There will be traditional activities – some with a new twist – for you to enjoy with friends, families and returning alumni. Be sure to check them out.
New this year is Mountaineer Friday; stop by Mountainlair Plaza on Friday beginning at noon for games, music and giveaways. Coach Neal Brown will be stopping by – plus you can shop for official WVU gear from noon to 3 p.m. at the WVU bookstore pop-up shop.
The Pride of West Virginia Mountaineer Marching Band will be the finale in the Homecoming Parade as floats, local marching bands and more wind their way through the streets of downtown Morgantown on Friday beginning at 6:30 p.m.
On Friday at 7 p.m., the 12th ranked WVU Women’s Soccer team takes on Oklahoma at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium, plus, it’s Mental Health Awareness Night.
Saturday, all are welcome to attend a special Homecoming Tailgate with the Center for Black Culture and Research and The Student Lot. The two have teamed up to provide live music and food at the Coca-Cola Hospitality Tent City, Rosenbaum House Parking Lot beginning at 12:30 p.m. And the Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and SGA will join forces to host a tailgate from noon to 3 p.m. in the Oakland Hall/University Park Courtyard with fun activities to promote sexual assault awareness while you can also enjoy food and music.
Cheer on the Mountaineers against Texas Tech – don’t forget, it’s a “Stripe the Stadium” game. And at halftime, WVU will begin a new tradition by naming two students “Homecoming Royalty.” The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m.
And we ask as you celebrate, be safe, be kind and be courteous. Welcome our returning alumni and the visiting Texas Tech Red Raiders. If you see someone who needs medical assistance, please help them. WVU’s Medical Amnesty means that you can call 911, ask for help and be eligible for amnesty. Visit safety.wvu.edu to learn about resources available to you.
Enjoy the weekend, and a big Mountaineer victory over the Red Raiders!
Let’s Go!
G. Corey Farris
Dean of Students