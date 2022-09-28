With Gov. Justice’s signature, West Virginia became the second state, only after Indiana, to pass a bill restricting abortion access when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
The near-total ban does contain exceptions in cases of rape or incest, requiring victims to report incidents to law enforcement 48 hours before an abortion procedure. Eligible victims may have an abortion before eight weeks or 14 weeks of pregnancy for minors.
The response to the bill has clearly been mixed, as some protest the decision and others celebrate. During debate in the House of Delegates, the sergeant-at-arms cleared the gallery because of outbursts from the crowd.
I applaud West Virginians in their fight against laws that prohibit abortion access. However, it is important to recognize that the language used by some protestors is exclusionary and needs to change.
The central argument is that men should not be allowed to make a decision that only impacts women. The only problem with this idea is that women are not the only group affected by the restriction of reproductive freedoms.
Even some liberal groups who claim to prioritize LGBTQ rights have used this exclusionary language by focusing only on cisgender women. While their hearts might be in the right place, the choice of the word “women” is still problematic.
No person should pass a law that restricts another person’s access to abortion, regardless of each individual’s sex assigned at birth or gender identity.
Even if the state Legislature was made up entirely of cisgender women who would be subject to abortion restrictions, they still do not have the right to take that away for anyone else; a person’s decision to have an abortion should be between them and their doctor.
A better phrase to use is “people who can get pregnant” because it includes cisgender women, non-binary people and transgender men while excluding no one. Meanwhile, the word "women" is more exclusionary and just less accurate in general.
Another advantage is that this word choice is specific. For example, transgender women cannot even have abortions, even though they are women.
The same is true for post-menopausal or infertile cisgender women. In contrast, some men and non-binary people can get pregnant.
It is preferable to explicitly outline the individuals that will be hurt by restrictions to reproductive access rather than issuing a blanket statement.
There’s nothing wrong with recognizing that cisgender women will be greatly impacted by abortion restrictions. However, it is disingenuous to imply that they will be the only group affected.
In fact, transgender and non-binary people who can become pregnant are especially vulnerable. The Williams Institute at UCLA found that transgender people are more than four times as likely to be victims of a violent crime, which includes sexual assault and rape.
Additionally, gender diverse individuals may be more hesitant to report these crimes to police, especially in conservative states like West Virginia. This is particularly troubling because individuals must report the assault.
Generally, about half of all violent crimes are never reported to the police.
People must be aware of exclusionary language and should work to include as many people as possible while still addressing individuals who will be impacted the most.
By focusing on people’s bodies instead of identities, we prioritize self-determination for everyone.
Geoff James is a lifelong Appalachian, currently a Morgantown resident and an alumnus of West Virginia University who is passionate about LGBTQ activism. He identifies as transmasculine, and his pronouns are he/they.