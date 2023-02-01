Editor's note: This article was collaboratively written by WVU/Waynesburg University Associate degree students and WVU participants of the Fall 2022 Inside Out course. Due to confidentiality, the last names of all students have been withheld in the writing of this article.
All people deserve access to higher education.
At West Virginia University, the Higher Education in Prison Initiative (HEPI) strives to make this ideal a reality through programs that “create space for intellectual and personal growth” by offering accessible higher education to one of the most under-resourced populations” — people who are incarcerated.
Through a partnership between Waynesburg University and WVU, HEPI classes, like the current courses offered at Pennsylvania state prison, SCI-Greene, “generate direction, hope, and purpose for everyone involved.”
HEPI is creating an environment where both inside (incarcerated) students and outside (WVU, main campus) students have access to this type of education.
The first HEPI class offered in the Fall of 2022 used the Inside-Out model. Half the class was composed of incarcerated students pursuing associate degrees through Waynesburg University and the other half consisted of WVU ‘outside’ undergraduate students.
Facilitated by WVU professor Katy Ryan, founder of the Appalachian Prison Book Project, the class gathered at SCI-Greene for three hours each week to discuss readings, written assignments and present group projects.
Inside and outside students met the same course requirements, fostering a unique learning community. This first cohort of associate degree students is working alongside Ryan to create an SCI-Greene Advisory Council and shape HEPI’s goals for equitable access to higher education.
HEPI looks forward to offering more classes on the inside in the coming years, according to Ryan. Up next: Professor DiBartolemeo’s class, Vampires: Blood and Revolution.
The program builds on studies that demonstrate the benefits of postsecondary education among incarcerated students. According to a study conducted by RAND, people enrolled in correctional education programs lowered their odds of recidivism by 43%.
Further, college enrollment among prison populations is on the rise.
An annual report from the Alliance for Higher Education in Prison, including data from 372 higher education prison programs, indicated a 23.1% increase in programs from 2018-2019. This uptick amounted to 33,717 incarcerated students enrolled in postsecondary education.
But higher education in prison equates to much more than reducing recidivism (and thus costs) — it has transformational effects on people serving lengthy sentences on the inside.
One Indiana-based study demonstrated that people enrolled in college classes deconstructed racial and ethnic barriers that cause tension and violence. Enrolled students committed 75% fewer infractions than their unenrolled incarcerated peers, enhanced their self-esteem and improved relations between class members and prison staff.
On the whole, data proves that a more equitable, compassionate world is created when all people have access to higher education.
Perhaps the most convincing argument for higher education inside prisons is articulated by people who have experienced it first-hand. Robert, one inside student, describes his first HEPI course as follows:
Fifteen people walk into a room, hearts racing, not knowing what to expect. As we glance around the room we see a circle of outside students, they look as nervous as we are.
We share unsure smiles around with a multitude of questions flowing in everybody’s minds. Ryan takes over with a short introduction and then it’s off to an exercise called the Wagon Wheel. We’re seated in circles, face-to-face, and asked questions designed to familiarize and humanize while breaking down obstacles and preconceived stigmas so we can relax and relate to each other.
It’s nothing short of an amazing and fun process! Before we know it, learning starts with profound subjects that invoke a range of emotions. The ideas, views and even beliefs flow freely. The bars and invented differences between us melt away as we begin to relate and understand one another.
We all came into this class having drawn unfounded conclusions. Phil was concerned about “preconceived notions.” Craig thought it would be “clinical and dull.” Carl Lee thought it would “be some reading of books with a little writing.” It turned out to be anything but.
Craig put it best: “It was very interactive, analytical, and a wonderful experience.”
Every book we read was deeply rooted in social injustice and brought forth timeless issues that we tend to ignore as if out of sight out of mind, like a magical spell.
As Robert mentioned, and a sentiment that students all inside and out shared, “A greater gift could never be given and I receive it with an inexpressible gratitude.”
In our society we create boxes and we systematically put everybody in them. We students, of course, use boxes as well. As it turned out, ours quickly opened up!
The consensus seems to be that this class taught us how to work with people, how to better manage our time, how to communicate on issues with those outside of our race and age group, how to analyze and write a play and express ourselves through performance, and how to use critical thinking to better oneself and help others.
But, most importantly, it teaches that we are all something, somebody, that we are all people, and together we can do anything. Education is the keystone to humanity and through WVU HEPI and the partnership with Waynesburg and SCI-Greene, students on the inside and out are able to learn from one another and experience the profound power of learning in the community.