Choosing to legalize concealed carry on college and university campuses is irresponsible and puts all students, faculty and staff in harm's way.

West Virginia University students are already facing a mental health crisis, and adding guns would only exacerbate the issue.

Suicides account for 73% of all gun deaths in West Virginia, according to an analysis of CDC data by the Educational Fund to Stop Gun Violence (EFSGV). Research has also shown suicide is the second leading cause of death for college students.

It was just last year on campus that an anonymous public suicide note was found in the Mountainlair. The year before, a student passed from suicide by falling from a university-owned parking garage.

This doesn't even include the numerous suicide threats and attempts that are noted in WVU’s Crime and Fire Log, which still only accounts for those on campus. Adding accessible guns to the equation is only adding fuel to the fire.

Mass shootings are all too common in our country — from Michigan State University to Virginia Tech, from Santa Monica College to the University of Virginia and from K-12 schools, grocery stores and places of worship to hospitals, clubs and dance halls.

The U.S. is the only country in the world that experiences daily mass shootings. There are so many that we can't even keep track of how many happen over a week.

Our gun homicide rate is 26 times higher than that of peer nations, according to a study supported by the United Nations Trust Facility Supporting Cooperation on Arms Regulation. For younger Americans, research has shown this rate is 49 times higher.

How many more Americans — how many West Virginians — must die before a change is made?

It is selfish for the West Virginia Legislature to ignore the countless pleas of students, faculty, staff, administrators and parents. It is ignorant not to believe the data between firearms and mental health.

Presidents from WVU, Marshall University, Shepherd University, Concord University and West Virginia State University have authored public letters of opposition.

I'm not sure how much more clearly it can be said: Guns are killing us.

I don't wonder if there will be another mass shooting. I ask myself when — if it'll be today or if we'll be spared until tomorrow.

It's often invoked in the West Virginia Legislature that lawmakers are creating a place to live, work and raise a family. It is clear that introducing concealed carry on college campuses compromises all three.

Namely, it doesn't create a place to live — it creates a place to die.

Lawmakers have asked time and time again why the population of the state — particularly young West Virginians — has steadily been declining. We are telling them, loud and clear; they just aren't listening.

These delegates and senators won’t be the ones who have to live with the consequences.

They won’t be the students sitting in classrooms wondering which of their peers may have a firearm in their bags. They won’t be the professors speculating about whether it is still safe to have in-person office hours in their small offices. These will be the same students, staff and faculty members that wrote to lawmakers, begging them not to pass SB 10.

Del. Mike Honaker, R-Greenbrier, detailed his experience in the Virginia Tech shooting at the Judiciary Committee on Wednesday after listening to witnesses testify against SB 10, including myself, a former Marine, a WVU Faculty Senate representative, a retired pediatrician and a member of the University’s government relations team.

I couldn’t hold back tears anymore with his graphic descriptions, as I just kept imagining the same situation unfolding on WVU’s campus with more guns in the equation.

I held on to the smallest glimpse of hope as he neared the end of his remarks. I hoped with everything in me that he would end by saying, “My experience at Virginia Tech is why I never want to see another gun on a college campus again.” But he didn’t say that.

Honaker argued that with more “good guys with guns,” there would never be another Virginia Tech. But there have been good guys with guns — some of the deadliest school shootings had the facade of saviors strapped with firearms on the scene, including both Marjory Stoneman Douglas in Parkland and Robb Elementary in Uvalde.

If law enforcement officers couldn’t make the decision to interject, how can you expect a student or a professor to have to make that decision?

Whose job will it be to prepare college students to be ready to shoot and kill their peers, their professors or their neighbors?

Honaker took the last shred of hope away from me. Others broke my heart as they spoke in agreement.

I give my sincerest thanks to Del. Evan Hansen, Del. Joey Garcia and Del. Shawn Fluharty for speaking out against the bill and fighting alongside the students, faculty and parents who were in opposition.

In the end, committee members didn’t even vote via roll call — they did it via voice vote because they were so confident that it would pass. And it did.

I hope they’ll remember me when it comes time to vote on SB 10. I hope when they’re celebrating the furthering of their agenda that I cross their minds.

I hope they think of me when they are voted out of office in 2024. And God, I hope they remember me one day when I am voted in.

Editor’s note: Olivia Dowler is a junior at West Virginia University majoring in history, Spanish and philosophy. She is the legislative affairs liaison for WVU’s Student Government Association and the president of Students for Reproductive Justice.