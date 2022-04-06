Editor's note: The letter below is a submitted letter and does not reflect the editorial stance of the Daily Athenaeum. Interested in submitting a letter? Fill out our form.
As a lifelong resident of West Virginia, raised in the heart of the southern coalfields, my identity as a queer Appalachian has long been juxtaposed with frequent media stereotypes that paint us as backward, isolated, and disconnected from mainstream society. For most of my life, I thought this to be against the set of beliefs upon which I was raised.
Recently, however, I learned of alarmingly exclusionary tactics that some are implementing to sow division and hate within our state. In the previous week, Barbour County, WV, published its application for the annual pageant to be held at the County Fair.
Though occurring annually, one change in this year’s application made my heart sink. Listed in bold at the center of applicant requirements is a powerful statement that divides rather than embraces: “All applicants must be a naturally born female.”
Why did the board members feel it necessary to include such rhetoric? Undeniably, this move takes part in alarming national trend against transgender individuals and is an unabashedly shameful attempt at excluding members of our community. In a state filled with like-minded individuals, those who love and support our neighbors and community, I was shocked to see such discriminatory messages being displayed for the public eye.
Why is it that these people repeatedly choose to ostracize members of our society that have been most marginalized in our past when it is arguably easier to be welcoming and embracing toward all? Diversity is what makes our society, and our state so great.
As recently as last year, a study published by the Williams Institute noted discrepancies in access to employment, healthcare, and equal opportunity for members of the LGBTQIA+ community in West Virginia, an unfortunate trend that has been reinforced by the actions of the pageant chairmen in Barbour County. Moves such as these stand to represent the worst of humanity; they highlight the most disdainful aspects of human nature and seek to divide rather than unite.
In a world where division and rampant fears of "outsiders" often leave the most vulnerable members of our society subjected to bigoted rhetoric, the Barbour County Fair chooses to uphold these stereotypical ‘norms’ in excluding members of the trans and queer community. This decision is abhorrent, serves no place in the Mountain State, and continues to highlight the struggles that the LGBTQIA+ community and allies face in making this an embracing environment for all walks of life. This decision is representative of the close-minded, hateful, and malicious rhetoric that is often associated with our state, and it shows that the fight for equality in West Virginia is far from over.
As of today, this application and its requirements are open and published on the fair website. I urge members of the WVU community, Monongalia County and surrounding areas to email/call the chairmen of the committee to inform them that exclusionary tactics have no home in our West Virginia and that trans women are women.
Seth is a first-year graduate student at WVU, majoring in Public Administration. He is originally from McDowell County in southern WV and is pursuing interests in foreign affairs and community governance. He writes poetry and opinion pieces in his free time.