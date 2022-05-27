I am currently enrolled in WVU's summer courses. This means eCampus is not only in my nightmares, but is also still a part of my reality. Luckily, the university has recently updated the dashboard.
The update was put into effect May 12, 2022. I watched the change happen over night, and to my surprise, it was quite refreshing.
I found that the new layout was easier to navigate on the first day of its implementation, while the previous dashboard had left me confused even after using it for three semesters prior.
The homepage of the new setup is well organized. I remember when I first had to log into eCampus as a transfer student, and I found it very confusing.
Rather than the old layout, where everything was in random boxes on the same page, the new dashboard has a homepage with designated sections for other miscellaneous tools students can access.
Campus resources are located at the bottom of the homepage and are clearly labeled. This includes access to WVU Portal, career services, the bookstore, as well as access to university libraries and other online resources.
The left side bar has sections regarding students' courses, grades and tools that make it very easy for students to know how and where to access their course material and activity stream.
In the same side bar, under the grades tab, students can see all of their course grades in one generalized section.
Near the percentage of the grade in a course, there is a pie chart icon that will show students the progress of their grades. It is an interesting addition for those who like to see how they’re doing in relation to their peers; however, I don’t find it to be necessary.
Most of the design aspects are still similar to the old eCampus. The fonts are the same as well as the style of the layout. All things considered, when the previous design wasn’t difficult to navigate once you got used to its setup. However, it felt cluttered and overwhelming.
In reality, I never paid attention to the extra features very much aside from accessing my courses and the STAR portal.
I am overall pleased with the new layout, and I think it makes my summer courses a little more bearable. I found it difficult to find things to complain about in regards to the update. I think change is a good thing, and in this case it was for a good purpose.