Editor Note: This letter was submitted in response to the article titled "Before crying woke, learn the facts about Christopher Columbus" that was published in the Daily Athenaeum last week.
Dr. Flomen's opinion piece is thought provoking.
Americans have been given an over-inflated image of Columbus. He never set foot on what is now the United States. And, he also acted in his own self-interest. That's true.
However, Flomen omits context.
First, Columbus' voyage can be rightly compared to NASA's Moon mission - insomuch as it was a dangerous exploratory mission, funded entirely by a nation state (which was a new concept).
Second, Spain was but one of four global empires "sniffing" around the new American continents. If Spain hadn't conquered the Americas, The British, Portuguese, or Dutch would have soon enough.
American Natives didn't have the wheel ... didn't have written language ... didn't have gunpowder. The Incas, Aztecs, and Mississippian civilizations had dominated their enemies for hundreds of years.
But, they had no chance. It was simply a matter of time until the Western civilization took over. Finally, let's not pretend Native American tribes were non-violent, innocent fawns in the field. They were tough, violent human beings, just like Columbus.
Greg Palmer lives in Charlotte, NC and graduated from WVU in 1991.