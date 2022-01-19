As students and faculty have returned to the campus of West Virginia University, administrators have decided to stop reporting COVID-19 testing data as they exhibit a callous attitude that disregards transparency.
In previous semesters, WVU provided statistics about how many students and faculty tested positive for COVID-19, were quarantined after being exposed to someone with the virus or were in isolation due to a positive test result.
The University has the data but is actively choosing not to share it with students and faculty. This move is nonsensical.
At a meeting last week, one of WVU’s chief health officials could tell faculty members precisely how many students and faculty had COVID-19.
“Just to let people know, most up to date information as of five minutes ago, there were a total of 247 individuals affiliated with the University who are active in isolation, actively positive cases, including four faculty members, and that's based upon reports into our, into our care services team,” said Associate Vice President for Health Affairs and Dean of the School of Public Health Jeffrey Coben.
247 people is the highest number of people in isolation due a positive test result since Sept. 15, 2020.
If a health official can see numbers updated by the minute, everyone else who attends classes, lives in dorms or eats in dining halls should be able to see numbers at least once a week.
This high number of cases was reported before the semester had barely even started, so the number of infected people on campus could be even higher.
Likely, this change in policy reflects rising reported case numbers, but we cannot even accurately judge the severity of the situation due to the University’s secrecy.
But we simply don’t know as WVU has left students and faculty in the dark. See no cases, hear no cases, speak no cases.
This change in policy begs the question: why?
The Monongalia County Health Department reported 881 active cases of COVID-19 last Monday, the same day that Coben shared his numbers. A week later, the department reported 1,219 cases of COVID-19.
The Daily Athenaeum has filed a request for this data under the Freedom of Information Act and will let you know if WVU chooses to share the data.
The DA also took a poll on our Twitter, Instagram and website and asked people what they thought of the decision.
Almost 600 people responded and around 80% said they did not agree with WVU’s decision to stop sharing COVID-19 testing data.
Administrators have repeatedly said they oppose calls from students and faculty to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine. The least the University could do to minimize harm to the community is to report case numbers, as they have done up to this point.
WVU obviously has the means to keep track of reported cases since it has released this information since the start of the pandemic.
Knowledge is power, and the University is actively working to keep us powerless against the spread of COVID-19. WVU is more concerned about harming its reputation than it is about potentially harming its students.