Duo Mobile fights an invisible enemy, both in its most literal intention to combat breaches in security, and in the fact that, to the best of my knowledge, no one is trying to log into my WVU portal and do my calculus homework for me.
And yet, each day, after mustering up enough motivation to end the cycle of procrastination, opening my laptop, and logging into my WVU account, I hit a roadblock.
We all know the screen. The ultimate choice: Do you send a push, or request a code?
This checkpoint halts the momentum of academic progress and perpetuates distraction.
Now all of a sudden it becomes difficult to do schoolwork, check emails, or take a gander at your balance of remaining Dining Dollars without your phone inches away, because progressing past this Duo checkpoint requires confirmation available most accessible via the Duo Mobile app.
In a generation already dependent on cell phones, school-related work is no longer a respite from the interference of temptation provided by social media, Netflix, and group chat gossip. The University’s use of this program only fosters the strength of this unhealthy relationship.
Not to mention that phones die, oftentimes in the most inconvenient of scenarios.
Sure, there are alternatives to the app, but they are not favorable. A student’s options of spending $25 on a display token from Barnes and Noble, or generating ten printable bypass codes at a time are either expensive or tedious.
While Duo may provide extensive security benefits, at the end of the day, this level of security is not necessary for the college setting, and is, at its core, a multi-faceted annoyance. Students’ ENGR 101 essays do not require Fort Knox level protection.