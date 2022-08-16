Finding free parking in Morgantown already seemed like an impossible feat for students. Now, with a parking fee at the Coliseum, it will only get worse.
Earlier this month, University officials announced they would be adding a parking fee at the Coliseum to pay for ongoing construction and maintenance. And it's unclear whether the fee will be here to stay in future years.
The Coliseum has historically served as a safe haven for students who cannot afford passes or hourly parking rates across campus. Now, with inflation and the rising cost of being a student at WVU, the added parking fee is just another bill students have to pay.
Drivers now pay $1.25, including added fees from the ParkMobile app. It’s important to note that 20% of the user fee doesn’t go to WVU, instead lining the pockets of a third-party mobile application.
Rather than making this a day pass, University officials are requiring students to pay each time they use the lot. And many students drive between campuses multiple times a day.
With this announcement, University officials direct students towards public transportation or a campus parking pass as an alternative. But parking passes are in limited supply, and many students cannot afford to dish out hundreds of dollars for them each school year.
On one level, it’s understandable that the University would raise funds for infrastructure projects around campus. Certainly, a pay-to-use model is fairer than charging a flat fee to all students, regardless of whether they park at the Coliseum.
Compared to other options, the Coliseum is still one of the cheapest places to park in Morgantown. Drivers can pay $1.25 to park at the Coliseum or an hourly rate of $1.50 at the Mountainlair; parking at the Coliseum is a much better deal.
But nothing beats parking for free, especially since the Coliseum has been a free alternative for decades.
However, the elimination of virtually all free parking options on campus is just the tip of the iceberg. Students continue to face rising costs due to inflation and tuition hikes in recent years.
This summer alone, the WVU Board of Governors approved a tuition increase of more than 2.5% for all students this academic year, in addition to other student fees.
If tuition fees were lowered or stable, then a parking fee at the Coliseum would make more sense. Unfortunately, this is not the case.
From tuition to parking, price increases arrive at a time when inflation is already devastating consumers. In past months, interest rates have increased and more could be on the way, according the Federal Reserve.
College students are uniquely affected by changes in interest rates for student loans. Even a small percentage change in the interest of student loans can result in huge costs for borrowers in the future.
At the same time, students at WVU are facing rising costs, which school administrators attribute to financial challenges posed by the pandemic.
With these ongoing challenges, the University should do its part in providing a little bit of relief to struggling students by continuing to offer some free parking options on campus. Though a $1.25 doesn't seem like a lot, every penny counts for college students.
The reality is that everyone is facing economic hardship, including WVU. But so are its students.