University apartments are advertised as a convenient option for students who want to live close to campus. This option is especially alluring for students who do not have cars — or perhaps those who do not want to pay for an expensive parking pass — and desire an easy walk to and from classes.
However, not all university apartments are as walkable as others.
The WVU University Apartments website advertises College Park as “Upscale apartments within walking distance to downtown.” While College Park certainly has more amenities than Vandalia, which is the other University Apartment located downtown, the former’s location is less than ideal.
Unfortunately, in my experience, College Park is not as walkable as advertised.
Throughout the week, I have several classes in Ming Hsieh Hall. Although the distance is only 0.4 miles, it feels like an excruciating trek. The journey back home is steep and almost entirely uphill.
The trip would be nearly impossible for anyone with a disability that limited mobility.
Obviously, I recognize that WVU cannot do anything about the location of the apartments since the building has already been constructed. I don’t expect the University to move the entire apartment complex.
Additionally, geography has always been a challenge in Morgantown, as the University had little room for expansion. WVU can’t literally move mountains.
However, there is a much more practical solution that is within reach.
The University certainly does know that the route is not easily walkable because it offers a shuttle service directly to Area 17 outside of Ming Hsieh Hall. This is a fantastic option for College Park students who have classes downtown.
During the fall, the shuttle's hours of operation are from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the exception of noon to 1 p.m. when the driver breaks for lunch.
Clearly, there is enough of a need to run the shuttle until 4 p.m. If College Park was truly walkable, then the University wouldn’t bother running a shuttle in the first place.
In fact, the shuttle is already advertised as a community amenity on the College Park website. While this might seem like a good option for prospective renters at first glance, the schedule tells a different story.
The main problem is that classes don’t end at 4 p.m. A significant portion of the student body has at least one evening course a week. For students who live at College Park and have evening classes, they have to make the journey on foot.
Meanwhile, while the Pink Mountain Line bus route runs to College Park, it does not provide transportation from the apartment. Additionally, the bus comes less often than the shuttle, and still stops running at 6:05 p.m.
The simplest solution is to just extend the hours of the shuttle’s operation. The route is already in place, and extended hours would make transportation much easier. In turn, this would make the apartments more desirable, and some students may reconsider their private leases in favor of a University Apartment.
WVU invests in other amenities to attract students to University Apartments, and they should factor in the expansion of transportation options to improve quality of life for College Park residents.
University Apartments are meant to be accessible and convenient and are advertised as such. There should be more transportation options with wider time frames, especially considering College Park’s designation as an “upscale apartment.” Fortunately, this problem can be remedied with the expansion of shuttle times and routes.
Mathew Turley is a senior Engineering major at WVU from Shepherdstown, West Virginia.