The corrupting influence of money in politics now extends beyond national and statewide elections to college campuses across the country, including Morgantown’s own West Virginia University. A national conservative group, Turning Point USA (TPUSA), attempted to spend thousands of dollars on WVU’s non-partisan student government elections.
Why is a large national organization funneling money into something as small as student government elections?
It is a continuing testament to how money has diluted our democracy from one person with one vote to one dollar with one vote. Those who have the desire to preserve our democracy that is increasingly under attack must stand together beyond partisan views to oppose the encroachment of money in politics.
TPUSA attempted to influence our campus democracy and perpetuates the unnecessarily large influence that money has in our politics. Young people wanting to get experience in politics will be discouraged from continuing their pursuit of being a public servant if they are being stifled by big money in a relatively low profile race.
The Strive Ticket, which TPUSA attempted to support, won both the President/Vice President ticket and the majority of the at-large Senatorial races. This deeply concerns me as somebody that has seen the negative effects of money in politics in my home state, as the pharmaceutical industry and its lobbyists have loaded up the campaign coffers of West Virginian politicians on both sides, leading to addictive and deadly opioids prescriptions that have damaged countless individuals, communities, and families in West Virginia, making the state the epicenter of America’s opioid epidemic.
I’ve worked as a political organizer for the past year, knocking on thousands of doors across the state, going on two hunger strikes, and organizing with Un-PAC WVU, a non-partisan organization with the goal of saving our broken democracy, to encourage Senators Capito and Manchin to pass the Freedom to Vote: John R Lewis Act. This is a bill that would expose dark money in politics by disclosing the donors of super PACs, ban partisan gerrymandering. The law would make it easier for our generation to have their voices heard by establishing Election Day as a national holiday, opening polling places on college campuses and establishing same day voter registration.
I’ve lived in West Virginia for over a decade. This state is my home, and I don’t want to become another statistic as thousands of young people leave West Virginia because of the lack of opportunities and crumbling communities. The solutions to address the many problems in West Virginia start with removing money's influence in politics. We can begin this transformation by working to limit money's influence in local politics, starting with the SGA.
Dominic is a 25-year-old graduate student at West Virginia University in his first year of a M.A program in Political Science. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from WVU in 2019 and has lived in Morgantown since 2009.