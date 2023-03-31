Every semester, the four Greek Councils of the Center for Fraternal Values and Leadership come together to host a week of festivities to create school spirit, strengthen bonds between the members of all councils and, most importantly, contribute to service and philanthropy.
In the fall we host Homecoming Week, and in the Spring we host Greek Week with very similar models for the festivity.
Leadership from each council meet and create teams with around three to four Greek Organizations, one from each council. Alongside that, there is a theme picked every semester.
Last semester it was a road trip theme where every team had a assigned city, i.e., “Nashville” or “Los Angeles” and so on.
Greek Mythology is the choice this semester, and every team is a Greek god like Poseidon or Hera. All of the creativity events surround the assigned theme when it comes to painting banners, having a homecoming parade float and more.
Each day of the week there are different activities like competitive ones such as “Greek Games” with a water balloon toss, play musical yoga mats and other activities as such to have some fun.
But Greek Week isn’t all fun and games.
The most important parts of our program are the educational and philanthropic events throughout the week. The basis of being in Greek Life is to give to the community and serve others, which comes with friendship along the way.
The leadership team that coordinates this event every semester has consistently been including more growth and care with the desired output of how that impacts the community. This semester, we are doing events such as “Canstruction,” where we take donated food to make an artistic sculpture which then is donated to those in need.
We also hold educational programs of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion coupled with departments within and outside of the University to share knowledge and discussion. With educational aspects, we stray from giving participation or competition incentives as we see that engagement is more productive versus attendance.
The project that we are most excited about is raising funds for the start of a community project called “Project Rainbow,” which would be the first LGBTQ+ shelter in West Virginia. According to their crowdfunding page, funds will go to “housing resources, mental health care, and eventually health care including gender affirming care.”
With a growing LGBTQIA+ community in our Greek Life, we want to use our resources to contribute to something that would make a personal impact to our students and shows solidarity to all Queer students at our university.
Historically, we have seen much exclusion of different communities and cultures from these organizations that have caused doubt in what the contribution of Greek Life does. This is a valid point and something that we need as educational institutions to reflect so that we can continue to represent the ethics and values that we have as a growing society.
When we reflect on WVU Greek Life, there are some historical issues that are still present and we should constantly be mitigating those issues in the most genuine and productive way to where we are not undermining those who are commonly excluded and being performative to appease the image of not only Greek organizations but the University as well.
Although, there are members and leaders of the department that are changing cultures and policies to move in the right direction.
The growth of our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion sectors of being less performative and more contributive to local minorities and communities within events. Greek Week and Homecoming are a hopeful testament to what we want to do and what we can do to move forward.
Ash Elswick (They/Them/Theirs) is a Senior from Charleston, West Virginia. They study Political Science and Philosophy with minors in Music, Women and Gender Studies and LGBTQ+ Studies. They are a member of the Chi Omega Sorority and the Vice President of Inclusion for the Panhellenic Executive Board for the Panhellenic Council.