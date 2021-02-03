Let’s face it, not all of us are going to be the “main character,” and that’s okay. Main character culture has ruined many of our perspectives on things, especially on what our college experience should look like.
For some unknown reason, American culture has hyped up the dorm experience, making it seem perfectly normal to live in close quarters with a total stranger, if not more, and share a bathroom, either a floor bathroom or your own, with people you barely know.
Most other European countries provide their students with a single room at the very least. After all, we are adults, not children.
Like most universities in the U.S., WVU has a requirement for freshmen to live on campus. And like many other students, I watched video after video on Youtube, trying to get a feel on what I’d like my dorm room to look like.
The reality, however, is that the University doesn’t provide enough information on what our rooms actually look like. Sure, they’ve produced hype videos and provided some virtual programs to see what our rooms might look like, but it isn’t exact. That, of course, stems from the fact that most rooms have varying sizes and furniture. When you’re planning on what you have room to bring, however, it can make move-in day tricky.
Lauren Gould, a freshman social work student living in Boreman South, said that the desk chairs are uncomfortable and worn down to the point there’s no cushion left.
On top of that, the shower situation is another bad part about the dorm.
“[The showers] are awful, they are so small you can barely move, and the water pressure sucks,” Gould said.
Although the roommate profile students living on campus are required to fill out provides a simple questionnaire detailing how their personalities are like, the reality is that your college self is much different from the self you grew up being.
Because of this, sleep schedules and cleanliness can be much different than what you originally planned, making it difficult to match with someone who can click with your living style.
“My roommates aren’t very clean and love to have people over. [We’re] definitely not as close as things seemed when we first started texting over the summer,” said freshman Katie Webster, an English student living in Seneca Hall.
I truly wonder why colleges and many people believe that having a roommate in your dorm is “part of the college experience.” In reality, even if you do end up getting an apartment after freshman year, you each have your own rooms, and you can easily find much cheaper options than the dorms on campus with nicer utilities.
“I think the stereotypical college life has become such a mainstream thing in our society today… so when reality is not like that, it almost makes one feel like they aren’t experiencing college the right way,” Webster said.
It’s okay to not have a crazy freshman year where you meet tons of people and the friends you’re supposed to have for the rest of your life. You’re still adjusting to college life, and we’re still dealing with COVID-19, which makes an already difficult year even harder.
Cut yourself some slack and try to make the best of your situation, no matter how disappointed in your dorm choice you may be.