Editor's note: The letter below is a submitted letter and does not reflect the editorial stance of the Daily Athenaeum. Interested in submitting a letter? Fill out our form.
Monday afternoon, like many of you, I found myself confronted with the bulletin of WVU President E. Gordon Gee having affiliated himself with the board of advisors at the University of Austin via a close friend of mine texting me the news.
Immediately, we decided that the University of Austin, which claims to “fix higher education,” was likely some PragerU ideological clone catering to those fed up with the supposed “political correctness” of modern-day academia.
However, upon closer inspection, it’s actually much lazier than that.
Any university, tongue in cheek or not, that claims Joe Rogan’s residence as justification for their campus location, even before securing the land for said campus, shouldn’t be taken seriously.
Reflecting upon the ordeal further, truthfully, the University of Austin is a fine analogy for Gee’s tenure at West Virginia thus far: supposedly premier and forward-looking, but in reality, lacking meaningful substance and results.
First, some background: I began attending West Virginia University as a first-time freshman in the Fall of 2015. That summer, I was greeted by Gee at new student orientation with the charisma I’m sure a lot of you were introduced to as well, a short, smiling bowtie-laded university president that supposedly loved WVU so much, he returned for a second tenure.
From there, the appearances and charm offensive only went up—our version of Friday Night Lights included helping Gee break the world record for highest number of selfies in one minute, we learned to tie a bowtie with Gee at the Honors College, and many, many bowtie cookies, and Up All Night encounters later, we have reached the face of the University that we know today.
He seemed like he legitimately sought to immerse himself with the interests of WVU’s students.
However, as time has gone on, I suspect that I perhaps wasn’t seeing the world through rose-colored glasses, so much so as wearing a rose-colored bowtie.
If there’s a single phrase I would now associate with Gee after six-plus years, multiple degrees, and numerous distinctions at West Virginia University, it’s this: Damage Control.
Unfortunately, this phrase seems to be nothing new for Gee; in fact, it seems to be a hallmark of his.
In part, a significant reason Gee is the 24th President of West Virginia University, may be in response to damage control at his previous institution.
During his tenure as university president at Ohio State, his last university presidency, Gee had to apologize for disparaging comments directed towards numerous individuals, universities, nationalities and religious affiliations.
Clearly, the 77-year old Gee says what is on his mind, even if it might better be kept in his head. Those same traits seemed to have followed him to Morgantown where Gee has offered lackluster responses regarding student mental health crises this past spring and why he was caught without a mask in CVS last fall, ignoring state-issued guidelines on mask-wearing.
Back to today, all of Gee’s previous actions and comments seem to reaffirm his inclusion on the board at the University of Austin.
The University of Austin is founded, unaccredited, on the pillars of hardline anti-censorship and anti-cancel culture narratives. Essentially, it rallies cries of illiberalism and mainstream conservatism and somehow believes an institution is inferior if they commit to offering accredited programs, sponsor educators from various backgrounds, and refuse to allow prejudice a seat in the classroom.
For a university president who is seemingly attempting to confirm that he “do(es) not agree other universities are no longer seeking the truth,” endorsing a university whose core motivation is founded on the populist, right-wing notion that academia suppresses free speech strikes a different chord, especially given Gee’s propensity of offering controversial statements in the past.
Perhaps a close colleague of mine put it best to me in a text this afternoon: “This seems like a subtle way to say ‘Hey, our dated racist, sexist, and homophobic views aren’t being discussed anymore, let’s make sure they get their power back!’”.
To end this letter positively, I wish to offer Gee a competitive, albeit constructive, challenge adjacent to his new role. If his stated goal in higher education is to “improve quality while reducing costs,” I suggest he focuses his initiatives at home with WVU through leading by example.
Instead of diverting his attention and efforts towards an upstart university lacking accreditation, a tangible curriculum, or a physical campus in the supposed land of Joe Rogan and Elon Musk, I challenge Gee to find a way to keep the 15 degree programs the WVU Board of Governors voted to deactivate last week.
These programs, namely in the same College of Creative Arts championed and cheered on during each home football game, offer students the “integrated and innovative educational experiences” Gee supposedly seeks to incorporate. Actions do speak louder than words after all.
Tim Hoheneder is a Ph.D. student of Natural Resources and Earth Systems Science at the University of New Hampshire. He previously graduated from WVU with an undergraduate degree in Environmental Geosciences in 2019 and a master's degree in Geography in 2021.