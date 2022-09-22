A growing number of Monongalia County residents are voicing concerns over a school board policy that bans LGBTQ pride flags in classrooms. School officials say the flags create a politically disruptive learning environment.

The policy was enacted in 2020 and prohibits “non-school related activities, including political activities” that “do not contribute to a positive learning climate and may be disruptive, divisive and distracting.”

School officials are still debating whether this policy applies to pride flags. In a Monongalia County Board of Education meeting last week, more than a dozen residents spoke in favor of displaying pride flags in schools.

Unable to make a decision, the board agreed to continue the discussion on Sept. 27. I encourage those who want their voices heard to show up to the next school board meeting.

Pride flags should not be characterized as political speech because the inclusion of all students is apolitical. In fact, public schools have a duty to serve the public, and this includes sexual minorities and gender-diverse students.

Support for same-sex marriage in the U.S. has never been higher, as Gallop reported that 71% of Americans support the policy. Likewise, a majority of democrats, independents and republicans are in favor.

In an increasingly divided country, Americans have found a consensus on the issue, just as the two major political parties drift farther apart. It doesn’t get much more apolitical than that.

Another problem with the policy is that it stifles the free expression of educators. Teachers should be free to make their own decisions about a classroom instead of being dictated by the school board.

Right now, no educator in Monongalia County has that choice as the school board mulls a decision. In short, people don’t like being told what to do.

At a time when West Virginia is experiencing record teacher shortages, elected officials should be doing everything they can to bring teachers into the workforce rather than pushing them into districts that will respect their personal choices.

As someone who dreams of working as an educator in the future, I can’t see myself employed in a district that micromanages classroom decorations and is hostile to inclusive environments.

Teachers that prioritize inclusion for all students in the classroom should be cultivated. Currently, they’re being uprooted.

Most importantly, the reality is that pride flags actually create a positive learning climate. LGBTQ individuals are disproportionately affected by mental illnesses and suicide; however, fostering an inclusive environment can decrease this risk.

A 2019 study from The Trevor Project found that LGBTQ youth who report having at least one accepting adult were 40% less likely to report a suicide attempt in the past year.

While national attitudes towards LGBTQ individuals have shifted in recent years, West Virginia has lagged behind. A study from UCLA found that West Virginia was the state with the least social acceptance of LGBTQ people.

LGBTQ students who face oppression at home rely on outside sources of validation and acceptance. In states that lack rigorous social acceptance of LGBTQ individuals, promoting a safe learning environment is even more crucial.

When students do not have support from authority figures, that “one accepting adult” might have been found in the classroom. But now, with pride flags removed from Morgantown High School, there would be no indication for a struggling student.

For some young people, the decision to remove pride flags from the classroom is a matter of life or death. The lives of LGBTQ students matter much more than the feelings of dissenters.