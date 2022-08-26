The Backyard Brawl, one of the most fervent rivalries of college football, is a time-honored tradition for students of both WVU and Pitt.
The first game played between these adversaries was in 1895, with WVU taking the win. There have been 104 Backyard Brawls since its inception.
Despite this extensive history, a Backyard Brawl has been uncommon in recent years.
Last occurring in 2011, the upcoming game will be the first time these rivals have met in over a decade. This means that there have been several generations of WVU students who have never seen a Backyard Brawl.
Understandably, many are exhilarated to finally participate in a central aspect of the WVU experience. After all, we don’t say “eat shit Pitt” for no reason.
Most importantly, reports have shown that tickets for the Backyard Brawl are sold out. These dedicated fans will be lining the stadium come Sept. 1, and many of them will be WVU students.
Unlike other home games that may be hundreds of miles away, this one is a mere 75 miles away. The close proximity of the game, paired with its historic significance, has likely emboldened students to travel and support their school.
There’s just one problem: the Backyard Brawl is being held on a Thursday night, with a 7 p.m. kickoff. WVU students will also have to factor in travel time because the game will be held in Pittsburgh.
With gates opening at 5:00 p.m., WVU students will be leaving Morgantown around 3:00 p.m. or earlier. College GameDay will be attending the game, so Pittsburgh traffic will be even worse than usual.
Students may also choose to tailgate, which would require them to leave even earlier.
There are three Thursday games in the 2022-2023 football schedule. Another away rivalry game, this time against Virginia Tech, will be Sept. 22.
Meanwhile, the third Thursday game will be at home against Baylor University on Oct. 12, another Big 12 school.
Project 168, a new program touted by WVU administrators, encourages students to go to football games and to get involved with on-campus extracurricular activities. The University should consider canceling classes in the late afternoon and evening to encourage student participation for the Thursday home game.
Logistically, this plan makes more sense. The traffic alone will turn WVU’s campus into a parking lot on that day. Travel to classes will be near impossible.
While Thursday football games may be the most inconvenient for students, these games will be highly anticipated and attended.
This scheduling situation poses a challenge for students who have classes in the late afternoons or evenings.
Those lucky enough to have the long sought after tickets will not be stopped from traveling to the game, despite the academic consequences. They will not be missing this game under any circumstances.
In my opinion, the most passionate WVU students should not be penalized for going to support their school — particularly in a historic rivalry game that has not happened in a decade.
If you are a professor that has a class scheduled on Thursday evenings, I implore you to have some empathy and consider canceling classes.
Another, perhaps more plausible, alternative would be to allow students who missed class for the Backyard Brawl to complete an assignment in lieu of attendance.