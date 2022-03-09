For fans of the titular caped crusader, “The Batman” is an instant classic that provides a gritty, unique and modern take on a classic story while remaining faithful to its source material.
“The Batman” premiered in theaters domestically on March 4 and made $128 million its opening weekend—the largest box office of 2022 so far and the second largest since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The director and co-writer, Matt Reeves, tells a deep, dark and thorough tale with a star-studded and diverse cast. At an epic-length of 3 hours, the film’s pace is very steady and engaging throughout.
Under the cowl is Robert Pattinson portraying young Bruce Wayne, who has taken the mantle as Batman two years ago. A wave of crime and a series of political murders sweeps Gotham City, and the city’s corrupt police force is unable to keep up. Behind these murders is Paul Dano’s the Riddler, a careful serial killer who leaves a mysterious trail of clues at each scene.
This dramatic and dark tone is extremely refreshing for the genre, and Dano’s violent and exhilarating performance as the Riddler pushes the film’s PG-13 rating to its limit. Riveting action sequences and well written dialogue keeps up the pace, and the film never feels too slow.
Pattinson’s performance as Batman is nothing short of amazing. He has every element of the hero down from the voice to the walk, bringing the character to life.
Among many amazing performances, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman and Jeffery Wright as Lt. James Gordon were a phenomenal supporting cast. Andy Serkis also proved himself to be a hearty and emotional Alfred Pennyworth, Bruce Wayne’s trusty butler and right-hand man.
One of the greatest things the film offers is its soundtrack. Composed by Michael Giacchino, the music compliments the scenery and horror infused tone well. Nirvana’s “Something in the Way” is featured in the film and was a large inspiration for the title theme. The music fits the picture in a masterful way, adding so much depth and overall feeling to the story.
The costume department deserves a lot of credit for their role in bringing Batman and his rogues gallery to life. Colin Farrell under hyper-realistic prosthetics is unrecognizable as the Penguin, and the bat-suit's homemade look feels authentic to Pattinson’s portrayal.
Although watching this epic tale of justice and self-discovery in theaters may be a time commitment, the film’s scope and size makes it worth seeing on the big-screen. The immersive camera work paired with a theater’s sound system provides the viewer with a true experience unlike anything seen in the superhero genre prior.
Through and through, this is a Batman story which delivers an emotional and somewhat realistic take on the classic hero.
The world that “The Batman” builds is one to keep an eye on since a spin-off TV series is in the works and along with a potential sequel.