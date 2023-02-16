A culture war is waging across the country, and Republican lawmakers in West Virginia have used their gains in the House of Delegates and State Senate to push their own legislative priorities.

This initiative is part of a larger national movement, as GOP-led state governments put economic issues that normally centered their campaigns on the backburner, now favoring inflammatory and divisive attacks on social issues such as abortion, LGBTQ rights and Critical Race Theory.

The ACLU has identified 299 anti-LGBTQ laws introduced in state legislatures across the country. All nine laws in West Virginia that are currently being tracked are set to advance, being referred to committee.

One of the most notable bills that would prohibit gender-affirming care is HB 2007, which passed the House of Delegates on a mostly party-line vote. The bill passed 84-10, and Del. Elliot Pritt (D-Fayette) was the only Democrat to vote in favor.

Despite the fact that 79 of 81 speakers — composed of medical professionals, activists and concerned West Virginians — opposed the bill during a public hearing, the bill passed overwhelmingly.

According to the Trevor Project, 45% of transgender and non-binary youth have seriously considered suicide in the past year. Medical professionals recommend gender-affirming treatments to improve quality of life and mental health in patients.

HB 2007 would ban “gender reassignment surgery” and, most importantly, “gender-altering medication” for minors.

While gender-affirming surgeries are already not performed on minors at the recommendation of organizations such as the American Academy of Pediatrics, reversible puberty blockers and hormone therapy are effective and medically approved treatments that should not be banned over fictitious fear-mongering.

Many trans and gender-nonconforming people do not medically transition; however, those that wish to do so should have the opportunity.

Ironically, Del. Kayla Young (D-Kanawha) offered an amendment to the bill that would also ban “any non-medically necessary elective surgery done for cosmetic purposes not associated with correcting a birth defect, physical injury or deformity” for minors.

Despite all the alarmism about mutilating children’s bodies from legislators, the amendment was voted down.

These bills are not about protecting children. They are about demonizing gender-diverse West Virginians.

Additionally, the law proves to be a slippery slope. A number of states have proposed bills that would ban gender-affirming care even for adolescents who are legally adults, possibly up to 25 or 26 years old.

The passage of any anti-LGBTQ legislation normalizes the exclusionary process and makes it easier to pass more discriminatory laws in the future.

However, in contrast to their representatives, it seems that many West Virginians lack the same appetite for culture war issues.

A poll from the West Virginia Coalition for Truth in History found that 76% of respondents were concerned about Republican legislative social priorities like restricting abortion rights, limiting freedom of speech in the classroom and anti-LGBTQ bills.

Meanwhile, 71% identify as politically moderate or conservative.

Importantly, these regressive laws and policy proposals are pushing many people out of the state. Half of respondents between the ages of 18 and 34 are considering leaving West Virginia in the next five years.

The social priorities of the West Virginia GOP do not foster an environment in which people want to raise their families or move their businesses.

This is reflected by the fact that the main reasons for leaving were for greater economic opportunities and the legislature’s agenda.

And for LGBTQ individuals, the matter is more personal. With more anti-LGBTQ laws sure to be proposed in the future, why would I want to live in a state that constantly demonizes my existence? This is especially applicable to LGBTQ West Virginians with college degrees who can find better jobs in more progressive states.

While I may disagree politically with an income tax decrease for example, I would prefer that these conservative economic policies were prioritized over the culture war that has come to dominate state legislatures across the country.

The West Virginia Legislature can remedy both of these primary reasons that drive young people out by focusing on economic policies rather than social issues.