It is no shocker that the WVU campus dining halls do not serve the best food, but one would think that the meals provided would at least be edible and safe.
The Daily Athenaeum reported that Monongalia Health Department inspectors found dozens of health code violations in both Café Evansdale and the Summit Café. Meanwhile, Hatfield’s on the Downtown campus has not had a health inspection this year.
The DA also reported on undercooked chicken being served at Café Evansdale, which could potentially cause serious illnesses like salmonella.
Students pay $2,300 to $2,800 dollars every semester to eat in the on campus dining halls. Individual meals range from $9.92 for breakfast to $13.22 for dinner.
WVU requires all first year students to live in a dorm unless they have dependents, are married, live within 50 miles of campus, have one year of active military service or are over 21. Therefore, they must purchase a meal plan, ensuring that about one fourth of the entire campus community is paying to eat in dining halls.
Even dorms with kitchens like Seneca still require meal plans.
The food preparation in WVU’s dining halls has a spotty record on cleanliness and safety.
Expired food was also found by inspectors in the Summit Café, which had a cooler sitting at 94 degrees, well below freezing temperatures.
WVU is requiring students to pay thousands of dollars for that?
If any other eating establishment in Morgantown had repeated health violations, they would simply have no customers. Students living in dorms, however, do not have the luxury of being willing customers.
WVU dining halls are privately operated, like restaurants everywhere. The University began its collaboration with Sodexo in 2018 and has extended its contract to 2033. WVU receives both a minimum guaranteed commission and a portion of the profits generated from catering and non-catering net sales.
The on-campus dining halls have a captive customer base with little to no competition, especially after a student’s dining dollars run out. It follows that there is little incentive for a business to provide quality service if its customers have nowhere else to turn.
The easiest solution is to waive the requirement to purchase a meal plan for the students in the dorms.
That way, students are actually free to choose their eating options.
If some students truly want the convenience of an on campus dining hall, then they should get that opportunity. However, forcing students to eat food they do not even want, especially at a time when numerous health violations were recorded, is ridiculous and unsafe. This policy simply increases profits for the University and Sodexo.
The best way to increase the quality of WVU dining halls is to increase competition by eliminating the requirement for meal plans. If the University wants to make money from student meal plans, they should at least invest in quality service and food.