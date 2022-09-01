Last week, countless Americans rejoiced following the Biden Administration’s plan to wipe out billions of dollars in student debt.

The plan has been a main point of contention in recent days, with many critics arguing that easing student debt is unfair or that it would exacerbate rising costs. Regardless of these sentiments, the plan will undoubtedly improve the lives of millions who would otherwise be in debt for years to come.

But first, here’s a quick recap of the plan.

Graduates and current students making less than $125,000 would be forgiven up to $10,000 in federal student loans, while Pell Grant recipients are eligible for twice that amount.

In West Virginia, the average borrower owes $32,330 in federal student loans, a few thousand less than the national average, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

Undergraduate students at West Virginia University see an average federal student loan debt of about $25,000, and a quarter of those students receive the Pell Grant, according to Shauna Johnson, director of news communications.

Several experts at WVU applauded Biden’s plan saying student loan forgiveness “will have wide-reaching implications for the nation’s economy, higher education issues and even upcoming political elections.”

Those in objection to the plan, however, cling to three common talking points: it is unfair, increases the cost of living and fails to consider the rising costs of going to college.

In a recent editorial for West Virginia Metro News, Hoppy Kercheval argued against student loan cancellation, parroting the same conservative talking points that play like a broken record on social media.

“It is profoundly unfair to former college students who have fulfilled their obligations and paid back their loans, or avoided significant debt by saving for college and working while they were in school, or earned scholarships, or chose an institution that was more affordable,” Kercheval said.

In a way, Kercheval is right — it is unfair. Over time, Biden’s plan would move billions of dollars of debt from borrowers to the federal government, and some experts say taxpayers could end up paying more as a result.

Concerns about inflation, however, should be quelled because — unlike stimulus checks — funds will be distributed slowly over time.

According to the Roosevelt Institute, the minimal inflation caused by forgiving some student loans will be offset when the remaining student loan payments restart in 2023. In the meantime, borrowers will have a larger disposable income to spend on rebuilding the economy.

However, what is it that conservatives always say? “Life isn’t always fair.”

I can only speak for myself, but choosing to attend WVU was a choice made out of financial necessity. As a Pell Grant recipient, I will be virtually debt free if Biden’s plan comes to fruition and so will thousands of other WVU students.

In reality, the cost of attending higher education should have been reined in a long time ago. Coupled with inflation, national tuition rates have exponentially increased in past decades.

Unfortunately, we have waited far too long to act, and many borrowers are just lucky to be in the right place at the right time.

Next, Kercheval engages in whataboutism, an informal logical fallacy that aims to distract from the topic at hand by raising an unrelated question.

“Well, there are millions of hard-working people in the country who have plenty of debts other than student loans who could use some help. Why target the aid to middle-income earners who already have an upper hand because they have a college degree?” Kercheval said.

I would be the last person to oppose relief for other lower-income earners. Those making arguments like Kercheval’s should start advocating for the cancellation of medical debts or mortgages since they’re eager to point out that people without student loans are also struggling.

Ironically, he concludes by evoking a college classroom.

“Economics 101 teaches college students that there is no such thing as a free lunch. That is an important life lesson, and it should also student loans,” Kercheval said.

According to ProPublica, West Virginia Radio Corporation — the company that owns and operates WV MetroNews — received two $1,164,410 loans from the Paycheck Protection Program during the coronavirus, which were forgiven.

It seems that some organizations and people do get “free lunch” — millions of dollars worth in fact.

At the end of the day, numerous corporations received millions of dollars in aid from the federal government during the pandemic. Meanwhile, the average person got a few stimulus checks.

The discrepancy is clear. The programs dubbed “free lunch” are most often those that help the poor, working and middle classes.

To be clear, Biden’s plan isn’t perfect. As Kercheval notes in his article, the executive order does nothing to prevent or address the rising cost of going to college.

Still, millions of people will now pay far less — or nothing — in student loans following the news from the White House.