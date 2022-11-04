If younger registered voters exercised their right to vote in every election, our nation, states and communities could be fundamentally different.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in the 2020 general election — which included a presidential race at the top of the ticket and unprecedented voting options due to the pandemic — a mere 34% of 18-24-year-old registered voters cast a ballot in West Virginia.
It’s my sincere hope that every WVU student who is registered will seek to change this trend and get out and vote — especially in important midterm elections like the one in November. Your vote matters.
I’m Katie Fallon, the Democratic candidate for West Virginia House of Delegates in District 82. This new district stretches from Cheat Lake in the east to the Monongahela River in the west. It includes the area over Cheat, Canyon Road, Stewartstown and Baker’s Ridge. West Run Road is roughly the southern border, and the Pennsylvania state line is the northern border.
This is my first time running for office; I decided to run because I love my family, our community, and our state. I want to improve the quality of life here for everyone and make District 82 an even better place to live.
Although I’ve never run for office, I’ve voted in almost every election since I turned 18. I grew up in a home where politics were frequently discussed; when I was a kid, my father was a Democrat and my mother a Republican.
I listened to them politely argue everything from local taxes and their union memberships to candidates for governor and president. My spouse is registered No Party, and most of my in-laws are Republicans or Independents.
While my beliefs have always aligned most closely with the Democrats, I think understanding where good people with different beliefs are coming from will serve me well in the state legislature.
As for issues, education is extremely important to me. My children attend school in my district, and my parents are both retired public school teachers. From a young age they instilled in me a love of learning and showed me how hard teachers work to educate and inspire their students.
As a legislator, I will work to retain and recruit excellent teachers, and to give public schools the tools they need to educate the children of our state. I will also work to protect our schools and keep our young people safe.
I was on college campuses during three fatal shooting events — first in 1996 as an undergraduate at Penn State, then in 2006 and again in 2007 as a faculty member at Virginia Tech.
Now, as a parent, I continue to worry about the safety of our students and educators. I will do whatever I can to protect our schools and campuses.
Additionally, clean water and a healthy environment are important to the economy and quality of life in District 82. Tourists from throughout the region visit Cheat Lake, Cooper’s Rock, Chestnut Ridge Park, our rail-trails and other outdoor venues for boating, fishing, hiking, swimming, kayaking, rock climbing, bird-watching and more.
These visitors eat in our restaurants, shop in our stores and stay in our hotels and campgrounds. I’m committed to protecting our water and environment, and I will support access to responsible outdoor recreation opportunities in our district and beyond.
I also support our state’s working people. My great-great grandfather, an immigrant from
Ireland, worked as a coal miner in Raleigh and Fayette Counties, WV, during the time of the Paint Creek Strikes and the Battle of Blair Mountain; I’m proud that my family was a part of this important time in West Virginia’s labor history.
His son, my great-grandfather, was president of his local UMWA in Pennsylvania, where he worked as a miner until he was badly injured in an accident underground and lost his eye.
We fought many battles here in Appalachia – literal battles – for the right to organize so workers could have safe conditions and fair wages. As a legislator, I will strive to protect (and restore) the hard-fought victories of the working people of our state.
Finally, I believe that decisions about having children are incredibly personal and private.
Patients deserve access to the full range of medical options when it comes to reproductive health, including birth control, care for infertility and options for ending pregnancies.
We need to trust West Virginians; the government should not be involved in our private decisions about reproductive issues.
If readers would like to reach out, email me: katiefallonwv@gmail.com or find our campaign on Facebook and Instagram: @katiefallonwv. Thank you to the Daily Athenaeum for the opportunity to submit this Op-Ed. And please: get out there and vote. It matters.
Katie Fallon is the Democratic candidate for the West Virginia House of Delegates in District 82.