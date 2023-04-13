April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, which presents an opportunity to discuss such issues here on campus but also throughout society more broadly.
Sexual violence is an epidemic; it doesn’t occur in a vacuum.
If you think about it, the goals of the anti-rape movement haven’t changed since its inception in the 1970s. Yet, no real progress has been made.
For some people, pepper spray is a must-have staple on our keychains, walking at night alone is never an option and self defense classes are recommended. But why is the responsibility of combatting assault placed on the potential victim and not the perpetrator?
There is a culture surrounding sexual assault and harassment that shows us that this isn’t just a string of isolated incidents or the result of a few “bad apples.”
Sexual violence is a systemic issue rooted in and reinforced by the patriarchal social institutions we interact with every day; it’s an epidemic that doesn’t yet have an end in sight.
Here on campus, WVU Believe Them is doing all we can to support and uplift survivors on campus while also bringing attention to the stark reality that sexual violence is a tangible possibility for many of the students here.
According to the CDC, more than half of all women will have experienced sexual violence in their lifetime. Meanwhile, according to UCLA’s Williams Institute, trans people are four times more likely to experience violent victimization.
Finally, according to the American Psychological Association, 40-60% of Black women report experience with coercive sexual contact before the age of 18.
Additionally, according to RAINN, one in four women will report being sexually assaulted in college, and educational institutions have a rocky history of inaction regarding these incidents — including WVU.
Recognizing that overlapping identities such as race, gender, and class categories further exacerbate a person’s experience with sexual violence is only a reminder of how systems of oppression and their imbalances materialize in the lives of marginalized communities both on campus and off.
The reality of sexual violence won’t go away without a comprehensive reworking of policy, medical and police responses.
But in the meantime, WVU Believe Them is committed to promoting sexual health and making our presence known on campus and in our community. We will continue to be a safe space where survivors can organize with allies, friends, and peers.
As a survivor of rape myself, working and organizing with WVU Believe Them has not only helped me find a semblance of peace, but has also allowed me to reclaim the agency that was taken away from me that night.
Jules Condie (she/her) is a third-year student pursuing a double major in History and Women’s and Gender Studies. She is originally from Lovettsville, Virginia, and currently organizes with WVU Believe Them as Chair of Communications.