Religious freedom. It’s a loaded phrase.
As a clergyperson, I am thankful for the freedoms I have — to teach, preach and gather with my faith community without fear. Religious freedom is enshrined in our Constitution, and it makes our society a better place, as long as our freedom does not become a tool of conformity or oppression.
These days, there seems to be some confusion about what religious freedom is, as the West Virginia Legislature has passed a new bill — the “Equal Protection for Religion Act.”
Perhaps this sounds strange coming from a pastor, but I am fervently opposed to this proposed law, which passed the House of Delegates and the State Senate and now waits for Gov. Jim Justice’s signature or veto.
Looking at our current social and political climate, we have to make note of some of the other legislation coming through this session — dozens targeted at the LGBTQ+ community.
The “Equal Protection for Religion Act” creates a judicial test for courts to determine whether the government substantially burdens a person’s exercise of religion, paving the way to challenge local non-discrimination ordinances, like the one in Morgantown.
We see who is crafting and supporting these bills. These are the same people who have crafted and supported the bill, many of whom identify as Christian.
Who has this religious freedom really been created for? Is it for the protection of religious minorities? Or is it for a particular brand of Christian who wants to use faith to justify poor treatment of people (i.e.,LGBTQ+ folx) who do not live according to their own narrowly defined moral code?
I hope and pray that this law does not end up being used in the ways that I fear. Time will tell.
I can’t see into the future. But I can look into the past, and the past shows us that we do have much to fear.
You see, as much as I love the Church when it is at its best, I cannot and will not overlook the Church when it is at its worst. And history has demonstrated time and again what it looks like at its worst.
When the Emperor Constantine legalized Christianity and made it the state religion of the Roman Empire, the world changed. At that moment, in the intertwining of the Church and Empire, a new toxic relationship began — one in which the agendas of the powerful became enmeshed with the agenda of the Church.
Now those in power could use Scripture and tenets of the faith to justify all manner of things — violence, subjugation and blind allegiance.
At the same time, the Church began to enjoy the power and authority it was receiving, and before long, the Church was relying on the state to enforce its definition of “morality” and “faithfulness.”
What has followed is 1700 years of misuse of Scripture and theology to justify practices of oppression – conquest and violence in the name of Christendom, slavery and racial discrimination, the Salem witch trials and sending indigenous children to Christian-run residential schools, among many other examples.
This is the Church and Christianity at its worst. I fear this new “Equal Protection for Religion Act” will give a platform for the Church’s worst impulses. I hope I am wrong.
This law is not only unnecessary but also harmful. The Apostle Paul tells the Galatian Christians in his letter to them that they are called to freedom. However, that freedom is not to be used for self-interest but “through love, to become slaves to one another” and that the “whole law is summed up in a single commandment – ‘You shall love your neighbor as yourself.’”
Furthermore, he names the fruit of the Spirit: “love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, generosity, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control. There is no law against such things” (Galatians 5).
These are the Church’s best impulses, and we don’t need a law to protect that kind of freedom.
Rev. Cindy Briggs-Biondi is the pastor of St. Marks United Methodist Church in downtown Charleston.