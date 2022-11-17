For over 50 years, the Games Area in the Mountainlair — WVU’s student union building — has not had an update.
The Games Area includes a 16-lane bowling alley, 10 billiards tables, a lounge area and table tennis. The area used to include an arcade, but it was later removed due to lack of use and replaced with more seating.
The Mountainlair Games Area is an indispensable part of the WVU campus, allowing for students to have fun on campus without breaking the bank. For example, students may play table tennis for free with a WVU ID.
Meanwhile, students can rent bowling shoes and play a game for about 5 dollars.
But the Games Area used to be much more extensive.
Being a convenient place to grab a bite to eat before returning to your game, the Side Pocket, a small restaurant which is located in the back corner of the billiards room, now sits empty as it has been closed for over 5 years. It sold food such as hot dogs, fries and pretzels.
Additionally, the Side Pocket was also the only on-campus restaurant that sold beer, until World of Wings opened earlier this year. Yet, it still remains a victim of the Mountainlair Game Area’s decline.
In 1968, a little less than five years after the Mountainlair was built, the bowling alley was installed on the ground floor. There have not been any renovations to the area since the installation.
It is important to note that the equipment that was installed in the bowling alley was antiquated, meaning it had already been in use prior to the installation. If this was the case more than 50 years ago, imagine how the bowling alley is holding up now.
In spite of these challenges, the Games Area still remains a popular pastime for WVU students. As someone who works there, it has been difficult to keep the lanes up and running during campus events such as WVUp All Night.
The 16-lane bowling alley may only have two to three working lanes at the end of WVUp All Night, leaving many students disappointed and UAN staff stressed. The Games Area is simply not up to the task because it lacks the necessary resources.
WVU students and workers deserve better.
In 2017, there had been plans to renovate the Mountainlair, but nothing ever came to fruition.
Mountainlair infrastructure is paid for by the students via tuition fees. However, the rise in tuition costs has not coincided with Mountainlair renovations, nor do there seem to be any plans for renovations in the near future.
The other part of the funding comes from leases in the food court area.
For students who are concerned about the condition of the Lair and the games area, there are a few options to be taken.
One option would be to reach out and express your concerns to Corey Farris, Dean of Students, by email. Corey.Farris@mail.wvu.edu
Another option would be to attend WVU’s Student Government Association meetings, which are held every Wednesday, in the Mountainlair’s Vandalia Lounge, at 7:30 p.m. You can also contact SGA through email: SGA@mail.wvu.edu