Millions of people living in the United States do not have access to healthcare. They cannot afford to see a physician when they feel sick, have prescriptions filled in a neighborhood pharmacy or even visit the dentist when they have a toothache. The ever increasing income inequality present within the United States furthers this divide in healthcare outcomes, disproportionately affecting immigrant and low-income communities in the United States.
The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of universal healthcare. Maybe if this country would have had a universal system in place during the early months of 2020, the disease may not have spread as fast or explosively as it did. Although doctors would become employees of the state and be paid by the federal government, having the ability to see a doctor at no cost would allow every member of our society (regardless of citizenship status and occupation) to be healthier and less likely to propagate future pandemics. Specifically, a federal plan for universal healthcare would be beneficial to thousands in West Virginia that are financially struggling with healthcare related expenses.
Unlike the majority of developed countries, access to healthcare is tied to job occupation via health insurance in the United States. Meaning that those with better paying jobs (who might otherwise already have the income or connections to pay for these services) are more likely to have better healthcare than the working poor, or the unemployed. This practice is a mere pawn in our conception of American Exceptionalism, the idea that the United States is somehow different and otherwise incompatible with the political systems of ‘the rest’ the countries on this planet. Moreover, tying access to healthcare to occupation is essentially another way that our society perceives and constructs the myth of meritocracy, the false idea that anyone who works hard in this country can succeed, and in turn, have access to high quality healthcare. What would be a moral outrage in who our society determines as “deserving” of healthcare in other countries, is simply a normal part of life in this country.
Despite centuries of being told that anyone who wants to make a better life for themselves in this country can do so, social mobility has declined in recent years. While many might argue that this logic encourages people not to work at all, this line of reasoning merely encourages people to consider the effects of race, class, and gender on career outcomes.
The only way that the United States will ever be able to finally destroy it’s connections to these evil institutions is to establish universal health care; only then can the American populace begin to deconstruct our ideas about social divisions and live a life where will finally be able to pursue the ever-elusive “pursuit of happiness” guaranteed to us by our country’s founders.
