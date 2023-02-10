For six years now, I have been invited by a colleague at West Virginia University to give a lecture on gun violence in his “Traditions of Hunting” class. This has become a hallmark lecture with about 200 students attending each year.
Over the years, the students of this course have taught me about the injustices and pain wrought by uninformed and simplistic stereotypes and the harm of vilifying anyone who expresses any interest and/or enthusiasm for firearms.
I have gained a better appreciation for how firearms allow hunters to provide food for their families, and how many care about and contribute to environmental conservation. I also have come to respect the skill that comes from handling a rifle — in fact, WVU is home to marksmanship world champions and a mascot who proudly carries a black powder rifle.
My understanding of the gun culture in West Virginia is why I believe that after every single lecture, I have students come up to me to tell me that they were surprised about my approach toward the subject of firearms. They shared how they appreciate the respectful, informed and more nuanced stance on such a polarizing topic.
This is not to say we do not have some challenging moments throughout the lecture, but we are able to be thoughtful and grapple with the role of firearms in our society with common sense and reason — unfortunately, this is not what our lawmakers are doing by proposing legislation that forces colleges to allow guns on campus.
I am repeatedly brought to tears and shock when I learn of WVU students dealing with domestic abuse at home, the death of a parent due to an opioid overdose, suicide, or alcoholism and poverty. Many students themselves are dealing with poverty and even hunger.
It is my proximity to my students' reality that has me deeply concerned that the West Virginia Legislature has introduced a bill that would force colleges to allow individuals to carry guns on public university campuses — places such as dorms, libraries, classrooms and dining halls.
According to research that has taken a public health approach to gun violence in the U.S., policies that promote the idea that having access to a firearm will increase safety are likely to have the opposite effect: they are likely to lead to more homicides, suicides and mass shootings.
A 2014 study published by the American College of Physicians suggests that the simple presence of a firearm in the home significantly increases the likelihood of suicide and homicide. Specifically, it shows access to a firearm increases threefold the likelihood of a fatal suicide attempt.
For U.S. veterans, many of whom are our students, the number is even worse.
About seven out of every 10 veteran deaths by suicide are the result of firearm injuries, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. This is, in fact, the main reason why the department is funding its REACH initiative — the Firearm Suicide Prevention and Lethal Means Safety program.
According to the National Suicide Resource Prevention Center, suicide is the second leading cause of death among college-age youth in the country.
In West Virginia, suicide rates are above the national average and climbing, according to the CDC. About half of the suicides nationwide involve a firearm. Of those suicides, only about half are carried out by people with a mental illness antecedent.
What’s more, research featured in a 2016 editorial of The American Journal of Psychiatry, makes the following points: of people who survive a suicide attempt, many end up dying of other causes.
Those whose initial attempt involved a firearm are usually successful. In an ironic and tragic twist, a possession that to so many is the ultimate embodiment of freedom ends up robbing them of the freedom to choose a second chance at life.
I am disappointed that our lawmakers are perverting what is generally a commonsense gun culture by ignoring the evidence and appealing to a small minority who is either unaware or disregards many of the particular challenges of our students, staff and faculty on university campuses.
Research also shows risk factors on campuses such as drug and alcohol abuse make the presence of firearms especially dangerous. Alcohol use is associated with increased aggression, impaired judgment about whether to shoot a firearm and worsened aim when firing.
As a professor at WVU, I urge leaders at all levels, including our lawmakers and faculty and staff, to not turn a blind eye to the everyday implications of forcing colleges to allow guns on campus.
While in some cases carrying a firearm may either deter violence or be a useful tool for self-defense, we know that the much more likely outcome is a preventable tragedy.
If you or someone you know could be at risk for suicide, call or text 988 to connect with the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.
Reach a live, trained crisis counselor at the Carruth Center by texting WVU to 741741.
Editor’s Note: Pérez, a cultural anthropologist by training, is an Associate Professor of Geography at WVU’s Department of Geology and Geography.