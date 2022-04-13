Editor's note: The letter below is a submitted letter and does not reflect the editorial stance of the Daily Athenaeum. Interested in submitting a letter? Fill out our form.
Across the United States right now, trans people’s rights are being debated and taken away on television, social media and in state houses. The focus and the burden of this attack is to scapegoat trans women and girls in this attempt to legislate trans life out of existence.
For example, look at the continuing discrimination and harassment that Lia Thomas is facing after her swimming victory. Meanwhile, an anti-trans law was signed in Alabama which makes providing trans health care to anyone under 19 a felony punishable by ten years in prison. In Utah, an anti-trans bill was vetoed by the Republican governor, only to be overridden by the state house.
Closer to home, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice “proudly” signed an anti-trans law that specifically bars transgender women and girls from sports from kindergarten through college on the last day of the 2021 legislative session. The West Virginia University administration, which has expended much effort to block the campus carry bill, had a relatively lackluster response to this law targeting trans women. Currently no state level law protects LGBTQ individuals from discrimination in West Virginia.
Anti-trans legislation targets trans women and girls because they are perceived to be the weakest targets. But it won’t end there, despite the Florida “Don’t Say Gay” law getting so much attention. Multiple states are considering passing anti-trans laws or have already done so. These laws tend to get less attention, drive misinformation and create hateful environments that lead to discrimination and violence.
The rhetoric now used by certain politicians and media outlets to describe trans people is both vulgar and frightening. This is a time when cis allies both within the queer community and those outside it need to stand up vocally for trans rights. Being silent or invisible is a privilege not often afforded to trans people.
Many of the struggles that trans people face are interlinked: those of anti-racism, abortion access, healthcare, gay and lesbian rights and navigating careers are just a few examples. Supporting trans rights is a key part of creating a more just society and ignoring these struggles will not result in them going away. Emboldened by their victories against trans people, especially trans women, regressive legislators could move on to target other minoritized groups.
The fact is that trans people will continue to exist in whatever form they are able to. What form that future existence takes is up for grabs. According to recent CDC data, 26% of LGBTQ youth attempted suicide in the first half of 2021. No more futures should be handled so carelessly. Trans, gay, lesbian, bi and queer people deserve so much better.
Sean is a fourth-year doctoral candidate in Chemical Engineering at WVU.