Trigger warning: This article describes Russian aggression in Ukraine and urges WVU to act.
The situation in Ukraine escalates rapidly. The Ukrainian community of Morgantown and the people of Ukraine need your help in informational spaces and social media.
As a proud WVU student, I ask our media and other resources not to treat the Russian invasion as a distant war on a different continent. It is happening in the heart of Europe. This is an unprecedented full-scale invasion in a democratic country that is forced to defend itself alone. Ukrainian people are dying for their independence and, without any exaggerations, to prevent World War III. They need your proactive position on social media and donations to fight Russian aggression and stop Russian terrorists' massacres.
I urge WVU officials to take three simple steps that will make a huge difference:
1. Inform and educate WVU students on the Russian invasion, create a task force that will describe the conflict proving an unbiased view and cite firsthand sources. Check for the reputability of these sources on social media (Facebook and Twitter are actively marking Russian media's false claims). Please, the University should compose and send this information in an official email to all our students.
2. Lead students by example by showing your proactive position on all WVU-related social media accounts. Do not stand aside, do not look away from the military invasion, and be remembered as a university that did everything possible to promote international law, security, and humanity itself!
3. Distribute links for donations to the Ukrainian Army that represents a democratic shield between Russian terrorists and the countries of Europe, the Americas, Africa, and Asia. The links are available on the official site of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
Do not wait. War does not take a break. The hours you wait cost Ukraine innocent lives.
Act now!
Serhii Bahdasariants is a Kyiv-born Ukrainian and a third-year PhD student, who traveled all the way to West Virginia in 2019 to study Biomedical Sciences. He creates new AI(artificial intelligence)-based models to improve rehabilitation from stroke or other neurological diseases. He engineers novel technologies to help West Virginians live their normal lives again.
The war has directly affected his family. Kyiv is being bombarded, and his mother and intermediate family need to run to and hide in a bomb shelter. While Ukrainian Military Forces are protecting his family on the ground, Serhii is raising awareness of the US citizens to sign the petition and close the Ukrainian skies for Russian aggressors. Signing a petition will only take minutes. Ignoring the issue will jeopardize the future of Ukrainian people and allow tyranny and manslaughter to take over democracy.