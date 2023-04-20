Graduation nudges Morgantowners toward the dilemma many WVU alumni face: Do I stay in Morgantown to put down roots? Or do I seek out a new city where housing costs a smaller percent of my wages?
I’m running for Morgantown City Council because I want my fellow Mountaineers to always feel welcome here. You’re studying at a major research university; why wouldn’t we want you to put your education to use building up our community through new ideas, new careers and perhaps new families?
My Marly for Morgantown platform is “Housing, Roads and Human Rights.”
The keystone of my campaign is creating a Morgantown Department of Housing. Housing means safe and affordable homes for our residents and transitional shelter infrastructure for unsheltered neighbors.
To many Morgantowners, housing is top of the list for what they’d like the city to fix. But right now, we have no city department dedicated to research, budgeting and bringing in federal, state and community experts to work on housing issues.
When we don’t have staff and we don’t have a budget, we can’t say that housing is a priority of the city.
I’m not alone in fighting for affordable housing. Incumbent candidate Brian Butcher and I have both been endorsed by a grassroots group called Morgantown Can’t Wait, which requires transparency and solidarity while refusing donations from corporate lobbyists, PACs and fossil fuel executives.
Affordable housing is one of our top issues.
We are also both endorsed by Ash Orr, past Chair of the Morgantown Human Rights Commission, as the candidates in our races who will be the strongest supporters of LGBTQ+ rights. You can vote for both of us, Brian in the 7th Ward and Marly in the 5th.
Brian is active in Morgantown Pride, and I’m active in NAACP and NOW. When I was a city councilor in Elkins, West Virginia, I spoke at the city’s first official Pride event in 2018. Locally, Brian voted to ban so-called “conversion therapy” for minors, and I opposed censorship of the Pride flag in local schools.
This is your opportunity to amplify your voice and make sure your values like housing justice and civil rights are represented in a tangible way. If you’re registered to vote in Morgantown, I urge you to vote in the city election that’s happening now.
Your voice matters, and we want to hear from you.
Did you know that fewer than one in 12 registered voters in Morgantown voted in the last city council election? In total, about 3,000 people voted, but vote counts in each individual race were much lower; one had only 912 voters.
Any registered voter in Morgantown can vote in each of the four nonpartisan races that are up for election: the 1st, 3rd, 5th and 7th wards.
Early voting for City Council is going on now through Friday, April 21, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The last day of early voting is Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the same citywide location. This will be downtown at the Historic Train Depot of Hazel Ruby McQuain Park, located at 185 Garrett St.
Election Day is Tuesday, April 25, at your local polling place. However, voters have new polling places, so call the City Clerk’s office at (304) 284-7434 to ask about your new voting location, or plan to vote early.
This election is an opportunity to vote with a big impact! Mountaineers are Morgantowners!
Marly Ynigues is a candidate for Morgantown City Council running on the platform of Housing, Roads and Human Rights.