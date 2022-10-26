Homecoming is not just for alumni. A common misconception is that the week of events is only for those coming back to visit, which is simply not true.
There are numerous events that are available to students and faculty alike. From free giveaways to games and advice, there is something for everyone that currently attends school at WVU or finds themselves on campus this week.
Walking through the downtown campus throughout these seven days, you can see everything from the Greeks playing musical yoga mats on the Mountainlair Green to the Mountaineer Mascot handing out pepperoni rolls in front of the Mountainlair with the alumni truck.
Students, faculty and anyone else passing through campus should take advantage of this. Who doesn’t like free things?
Moreover, Homecoming is about unity. Unity among students, among alumni and among Mountaineers.
There are many examples of this that take place throughout Homecoming week.
What shows such unity more than the Mountaineer Mascot reunion?
The Homecoming parade, which takes place on Friday, Oct. 28, at 6 p.m. on High St., is something else that is a great example.
The parade features alumni, Greek Life, student organizations, the Homecoming Court and so many others. It is a perfect example of how Homecoming unites the Mountaineer community because it features Mountaineers from all walks of life.
Another example can be found in the tailgating that happens before the football game. Mountaineers come from near and far to spend time in the Blue Lot before the game takes place.
If you walk through the rows of cars, you can find current students, alumni who have come to visit or even friends and family who want to join in on the Mountaineer spirit.
Being on the Homecoming Court, I can say I have seen perhaps the biggest example of Mountaineer unity. Although it is technically a competition to win the title of “Royalty,” everyone has been incredibly supportive of each other.
From sharing snacks and tape, to wearing each other’s buttons, even dancing with each other and watching each other’s belongings, I can say my experience with other candidates has been nothing but supportive, which is my favorite aspect of being a Mountaineer.
Students are able to vote for Homecoming Royalty on WVU Engage, which is another way they can be involved during Homecoming week.
Each candidate will walk on the field during halftime at the game this weekend. The Royalty winners will be announced at that time.
At the end of the day, Homecoming is about tradition and making memories. Whether you are a student making memories on this campus for the first time or an alumni coming back to reminisce and make more, Homecoming is a time to celebrate being a Mountaineer.