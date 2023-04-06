City government has a profound impact on the daily lives of average citizens, influencing important policies such as taxes, infrastructure and public safety. While state and federal races get more press coverage, local elections may often have greater consequences for citizens.
For example, the Morgantown City Council has passed non-discrimination ordinances and banned conversion therapy, while such efforts have failed to gain momentum statewide.
The city has a limited influence on state politics because it is not aligned with the partisan make-up of the rest of the state. Yet, local government still allows the city to flex its legislative muscles.
Throughout the year, anyone may participate in City Council meetings on the first and third Tuesdays of each month in the Morgantown City Hall on Spruce Street, allowing their voices to be heard by their elected representatives.
Meanwhile, on election day, voters must reside within the city limits of Morgantown to be eligible to cast a ballot.
Every two years, Morgantown holds a city council election on the last Tuesday of April. Therefore, the 2023 City Council elections will be held on April 25 and will elect all candidates in all of the odd-numbered (first, third, fifth and seventh) wards. The elections are non-partisan.
Early voting begins on April 12 and on April 22 at the Historic Train Depot in Hazel Ruby McQuain Park. It will be open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Because there are seven wards and seven members of the Morgantown City Council, voters in the April 25 election will be able to elect a majority of the council. No members are elected at large.
The relatively small City Council means that each member represents a larger number of constituents and has more sway over passing legislation. In contrast, members of Charleston’s 26-seat City Council have less individual influence.
Members serve four-year terms, so the four members elected this year will still hold a majority of the seven seats on the City Council. It is imperative, then, that eligible voters turn out to vote.
Additionally, Morgantown’s mayor is not elected by a popular vote and is instead a sitting member of the city council, elected by the body itself.
The city elections are held in odd-numbered years, so they do not align with state and federal elections. As a result, voter turnout is incredibly low. The 2021 elections reported a turnout of less than 8%.
In contrast, midterm election voter turnout in Monongalia County was reported at around 43%, when West Virginians cast their ballots for state and federal elections. Turnout is even higher in presidential election years.
Voters in municipal elections have an outsized impact on the result of individual races because so few participate. While your single vote may not be the deciding factor, your ballot represents a much larger percentage of the total cast.
Beyond ordinances meant to make Morgantown a more desirable place for the LGBTQ+ community, the City Council also determines housing codes, which are particularly important for renters in the city.
Morgantown is the third-largest city in the state and is the most populous during the school year. Also, it is one of the only areas of West Virginia that is actually gaining residents instead of losing them.
This month, you have the opportunity to shape the city’s future direction. Many students like me are ineligible to vote in the Morgantown City Council election because we are not registered within the city limits.
If you qualify to vote, don’t waste your chance. Check your polling location on the City of Morgantown’s webpage.