Congratulations! As the end of the academic year is near, I encourage you to take a moment and give yourself a pat on the back for all you have accomplished this year.
We started the year last fall under COVID protocols and you made the best of the circumstances. And as the protocols began to lift, you reengaged in campus activities and events. Football and basketball games, clubs and organizations’ meetings, group meals in the Mountainlair or dining halls, working out with friends and club sports are just a few examples of how you embraced the true Mountaineer experience. Whether it was for the first time as a freshman or as a continuing student returning to “normal,” you took advantage of all WVU has to offer.
With final exams just about to begin, we know you may be stressed and need a break from all things academic. Student Life will offer a free breakfast, “Fuel for Finals,” at the Mountainlair on Tuesday, May 2 from 10 p.m. to midnight, so you can relax and step away from studying for a while. Watch UNews and WVU’s main social accounts (including Student Life’s) for details.
If I could choose one word to describe the year, it would be perseverance. You have persevered through changing protocols and processes and made it through to the end of the year. You demonstrated resiliency that is typical of Mountaineers and their spirit.
For some of you, the end of the year brings you to graduation and perhaps an end to your time as a Mountaineer. If you are graduating, we’ll look forward to seeing you when you return to campus; we hope you will return often and share with us your successes. For those of you who will return in the fall, enjoy the summer and we’ll look forward to welcoming you back in August.
G. Corey Farris is the Dean of Students at West Virginia University.